PEANUTS WELCOMES COMIC-CON VISITORS AND CELEBRATES THE WORK OF BLACK ARTISTS AT ITS GASLAMP DISTRICT POP-UP HEADQUARTERS

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR JULY 21–24, 2022

WHAT

In the centennial year of Charles Schulz, during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, July 21–24, Peanuts will be highlighting The Armstrong Project: Peanuts Worldwide's initiative to support the work of up-and-coming Black animators. Peanuts is committed to helping make positive change in the industry in which, as of 2019, only a shocking 3.9% of animators were Black. The Armstrong Project is named in honor of Franklin Armstrong—the Black Peanuts character introduced by Charles Schulz in 1968.

WHO

Cartoonist Robb Armstrong (JumpStart), a longtime friend of Charles Schulz and advocate for The Armstrong Project, will participate in a Q&A and a lively panel discussion on iconic Black comic characters with Bruce Smith (The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) and special guests.

Melissa Menta, senior vice president, marketing and communications, for Peanuts Worldwide, spearheaded the creation of The Armstrong Project and is the spokesperson for the new initiative.

Armstrong and Menta will be available for interviews upon request during the day and at evening panels.

Smith will be available before and after his evening panel discussion on Friday.

WHERE

PEANUTS X THE ARMSTRONG PROJECT POP-UP

200 J Street, Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92101

(at the corner of 3rd St. & K St.)

WHEN

PEANUTS X THE ARMSTRONG PROJECT POP-UP: Thursday, July 21 – Sunday, July 24, 10:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M.

"An Evening with Robb Armstrong": Thursday, July 21 at 7:00 P.M.*

"Talking Iconic Black Comic Characters": Friday, July 22 at 7:00 P.M.*

OTHER ACTIVITIES AT THE POP-UP

A moving 5-minute video traces the path from Franklin Armstrong to The Armstrong Project. The video features Robb Armstrong and the late Harriet Glickman , who inspired the creation of Franklin by writing Charles Schulz after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

An exhibition curated by the Charles M. Schulz Museum features all things Franklin.

Franklin-themed merchandise will be for sale, including a Super 7 figurine, an exclusive pin and enamel keychain from PINTRILL, and a custom beach towel available only during Comic-Con 2022.

