CAPTAIN PLANET FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES GLOBAL BLUE CLIMATE ACTION SUMMIT SERIES FOR YOUNG CHANGEMAKERS

ATLANTA, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Planet Foundation (CPF), through its Planeteer Alliance Program, is hosting the Blue Climate Action Summit Series July 29-31. This training event will gather young climate heroes to restore and protect oceans, lakes and rivers across the globe and expands on work CPF has done for the last six years in training 3,000+ young changemakers from 90+ countries. The BCAS Series includes nine youth-led, in-person summits and a global virtual summit hosted from Atlanta; Youth ages 10-25 are invited to join for free.

Young changemakers will gather to help restore and protect oceans, lakes, and rivers at virtual and in-person summits.

The in-person, youth-led summits will be hosted in Lake Tahoe, California; Discovery Bay, Jamaica; Nairobi, Kenya; Kisumu, Kenya; NSW, Australia; Lagos, Nigeria; Lima, Peru; Merida, Mexico; and New Delhi, India. The global virtual summit will be available twice across the weekend to accommodate global time zones.

The Blue Climate Action Summit Series is a collaborative effort of CPF's Planeteer Alliance and the organizers of the Kenya-based Nam Lolwe Youth Summit (NALYS), founded in 2021 by three Planeteers, with the goal of reconnecting youth to their natural spaces and empowering them to take action to preserve 'blue' resources.

"It's incredibly mind-blowing to see the NALYS model replicated across the globe with the help of the Planeteer Alliance," said Michelle Muchilwa, 17, co-founder of NALYS. "We're happy to create a summit model that emphasizes a connection to place and empowers young people to create change within their communities no matter where they live."

For more information about the Blue Climate Action Summits, visit https://bit.ly/blueclimate .

ABOUT CAPTAIN PLANET FOUNDATION

Based on the critically-acclaimed animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers, CPF was co-founded in 1991 by media mogul Ted Turner and executive producer Barbara Pyle. Now in its 31st year, this US-based NGO works collaboratively to engage and empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet. More than 1.6 million children have directly participated in CPF's programs, which have funded 3,250+ projects, impacting 10.5 million youth. CPF's operating programs include: Project Learning Garden , offering 550+ U.S. schools with onsite, edible, learning laboratories; Project Hero , a web-based learning platform for K-12 students to save locally threatened and endangered species & ecosystems; and Planeteer Alliance , a global network of young people who are putting their passion and impatience for change into ACTION for the planet.

