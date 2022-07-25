CECO ENVIRONMENTAL TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 8

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 results on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, premarket. The company will also host an earnings conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. CT).

The Company's financial results will be posted on its website at http://www.cecoenviro.com. Please visit the Investor Relations portion of the website to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 888-346-4547 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or +1-412-317-5251 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for seven days. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or +1-412-317-0088 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S. and entering access code 6087150.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Matthew Eckl

Chief Financial Officer

888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser or Gary Guyton

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

News Media:

Kimberly Plaskett

Corporate Communications Director

kplaskett@OneCECO.com

