CANSON CAPITAL PARTNERS TO CO-INVEST IN FEDRIGONI, AND ACTS AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO BC PARTNERS IN JOINT OWNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH BAIN CAPITAL

Fedrigoni marks the fourth private equity transaction where Canson is financial advisor and co-investor

MILAN and LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canson Capital Partners ("Canson") is pleased to announce that it has acted as lead financial advisor to BC Partners, a leading international investment firm, on its entering into a joint ownership agreement with Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm, for Fedrigoni, a leading global producer of premium self-adhesive labels and fibre-based luxury packaging.

As a key partner to the private equity consortium, Canson will have the ability to co-invest in the transaction through its merchant banking arm, acquiring a minority stake in Fedrigoni alongside BC Partners and Bain Capital. This is in line with Canson's merchant banking model, connecting alternative sources of capital with unique investment opportunities.

Canson's merchant banking arm has previously co-invested in a number of significant private equity transactions, including the acquisition of minority stakes in Refinitiv, the Financial and Risk division of Thomson Reuters; Kantar, WPP's data, research and analytics business; and Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT), Italy's largest operator of mobile phone towers. Canson invested alongside Blackstone, Bain Capital and Ardian, respectively in these three carve-outs.

The Fedrigoni transaction is the fourth corporate partnership where Canson has both advised and co-invested since its inception in 2017. Canson manages approximately €500 million in aggregate AUM across three merchant banking funds.

Matteo Canonaco, Co-Founder of Canson, said: "We are very excited to partner with two leading private equity firms in BC Partners and Bain Capital to make this investment alongside Fedrigoni's management team, whom we have admired for many years. This transaction is another significant milestone in the growth of Canson and again showcases our unique role as a merchant banking partner in the private-equity ecosystem."

Luca Colopi, Partner at Canson, said: "We have remained close partners to the Fedrigoni team since the company's acquisition by Bain Capital in 2017, and have witnessed first-hand the impressive transformation over which they have presided. We believe Fedrigoni is a long-term winner in its sector thanks to its leading market position, distinct and premium offering, and commitment to sustainability; we look forward to partnering with the business through the next phase of its global growth."

Canson Capital Partners is a leading Alternative Capital-focused Advisory and Merchant Banking firm. Providing senior advice and principal-to-principal engagement, the team seeks to connect sources of Alternative Capital with specific opportunities, enabling clients to achieve their long-term strategic objectives. Since 2017, Canson Capital Partners has advised on private equity-related transactions with an aggregate enterprise value of over $70 billion. Canson Capital Partners is the trading name of Canson Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

