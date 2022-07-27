New Digital Pattern Unveils

Global Digital Economy Conference 2022 Kicks off at the End of July

BEIJING, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital economy has become the commanding height of strategic importance in global competition. Countries around the world are accelerating the development of the digital economy, striving to take the initiative in future development and international competition. According to IDC's forecast, the output value of the digital economy will account for 62% of the global GDP by 2023, demonstrating that the world is stepping into a new era of digital economy. In order to seek high-quality development of the digital economy in this new era, the Global Digital Economy Conference (hereinafter referred to as GDEC) 2022, organized by Asia Digital Group, will be held in Beijing on July 28-30.

The Opening Ceremony and Main Forum of this GDEC will bring together heavyweight guests from global governments, enterprises, universities, research institutes and finance as well as end-users. Focusing on new trends and hot issues in the development of the global digital economy, the GDEC themed as "Embrace a Digital Future—New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns" acts as a platform to discuss cooperation in the field of international digital economy and jointly seek a new future for China's digital economy through cross-border links to share views for creating a "Beijing benchmark" for global digital economy.

Gathering Global Wisdom to Discuss the Development of the Digital Economy

With the aim of reaching a global consensus on the development of the digital economy and strengthening the cooperation between China and the world at large in this sector, the Opening Ceremony and Main Forum of this GDEC will involve big names from over 40 cities of 30 some countries, with the proportion of international guests reaching 50%, including envoys of friendly countries to China, representatives of international organizations, and partners from sister cities in digital economy so as to build an international cooperation and exchange platform that leads the development of the global digital economy.

Representatives of countries such as Lee Young, minister of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea and Florian Tursky, state secretary of the Austrian Ministry of Finance will share views on the development of their digital economy and the cooperation with China. The World Economic Forum's President Børge Brende and other representatives of international organizations will elaborate on the mission of their organ and how to promote the global development of the digital economy. Representatives from international sister cities such as San Francisco in the United States, Seville in Spain, London and Glasgow in the United Kingdom and Copenhagen in Denmark as well as Lhasa in Tibet Autonomous Region of China will participate online to share the status quo of digital economy in their countries or regions and discuss the development of digital economy to promote the cooperation in global digital economy.

Demonstrating the Commitment of China to be a Digital Power via Authoritative Interpretation

This conference has implemented the strategic deployment of "Digital China" in an active way. The Opening Ceremony and Main Forum will focus on hot topics such as green innovation and development, digital trade, data valuation, and global rule-based governance. Wu Hequan, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Liu Shijin, Deputy Director of the Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and Du Ruxu, Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE), Fellow of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), one of the National High-Level Talents in China and one of the Guangdong Introduced Leading Talents (需确认) will deliver keynote speeches to expound the strategic deployment of China's digital economy.

The Main Forum will witness the release of the high-profile White Paper on Global Digital Economy 2022 by Yu Xiaohui, president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. The white paper will sort out and summarize the new trends of policies on global digital economy, analyze its status quo and quantify the new development pattern of the global digital economy from the perspectives of the world as a whole, different groups of countries, different geographical regions and specific countries.

In order to better give play to the role of digital economy leaders in innovation-driven development, the Opening Ceremony and Main Forum will bring together Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Visa, Hou Yang, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Greater China Region, Crawford Del Prete, President of IDC, Liu Liehong, Chairman of China Unicom, Wang Haifeng, CTO of Baidu and other guests will express their views in keynote speeches. Guests including Zhang Li, Executive Vice President of Asia Digital Group, Huang Chenhong, President of Greater China and Global Executive Vice President of SAP, Zhou Hongyi, Founder of 360 Group and Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC, Qi Xiangdong, Chairman of QI-ANXIN Technology Group Inc., Diao Zhizhong, Chairman of Glodon, and Su Tong, Chairman of Hylink will analyze the development of digital economy from the industrial side in the session of "Embrace a Digital Future—Global Digital Economy Development Cooperation Dialogue" to boost the high-quality development of China's digital economy.

Unlocking the Metaverse to Enjoy New Experience of Technology

Digital technology is being fully integrated into all fields and the whole process of human society with new concepts, new formats and new models. As a stage for linking global wisdom and displaying digital technology, the Global Digital Economy Conference not only shows the ever-changing digital economy, but also reflects the surging vitality of digital technology.

The Metaverse Session will be opened for the first time at the Opening Ceremony and Main Forum by utilizing internet 3.0. The online platform reproduces the offline venue through digital twin, artificial intelligence and other digital technologies. Based on the three-dimensional scene-based design, this session, relying on a variety of presentation forms such as plane and virtual space, presents such scenes as the main venue, six summits, exhibition areas and parallel forums. It will provide global audiences with a new immersive experience throughout conferences and exhibitions, and support the synchronous participation of tens of millions of online audiences to realize multilingual communication and interaction in real time, and bring diverse and interactive experience in extremely realistic scenes. The upgraded version of AI synthetic female anchor Yani will appear again in connecting with major guests worldwide and bring a brand new technological experience to the audience in comprehensive human-machine interaction.

Beijing, as a platform gathering global wisdom for a better digital economy, will become the most influential and popular city in the global digital economy at the end of July.

This GDEC is hosted by People's Government of Beijing Municipality, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Commerce, Cyberspace Administration of China, and China Association for Science and Technology, and organized by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, People's Government of Lhasa Municipality, Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, China Association of Communications Enterprise, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and Asia Digital Group.

