Ronald E. Paulson Joins Clear 360 Pro Hearing Health & Safety Team

Will Coordinate expansion into commercial and industrial markets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear 360 pro is a next-gen workplace safety wearable that provides hearing protection, auditory situational awareness, and communication capabilities to commercial and industrial workers who operate in high-noise environments like construction, mining, transportation, and manufacturing. Mr. Paulson will provide leadership over Clear 360's growth in these areas.

Ronald E. Paulson, www.PaulsonAdvisoryllc.com www.Clear360Pro.com/construction (PRNewswire)

The Clear 360 Pro is a new device, created by studio and sound engineers alongside medical doctors to address and solve multiple construction-environment hearing safety and communication issues.

Ron draws on over 30 years of general management and commercial experience at W.W. Grainger, a Fortune 300 industrial supply company serving more than 3.5M customers. With experience managing P&L's up to $1B sales, he has successfully launched service offerings and strategic partnerships in facilities, safety, industrial hygiene, technical repair, energy, lighting, and more. Ron most recently served as Director of the Grainger Community Grant Program. He advises executive leadership teams, investors, and Boards of Directors of public and private companies on e-commerce, distribution and procurement strategies, commercial and sales growth, business development, general management, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and philanthropy.

"I look forward to working with Clear 360 Ventures and the team of developers to bring to market a next-gen safety product. Their focus on auditory situational awareness and worker safety has been a priority in my career, and I am excited to continue that work with Clear 360," says Paulson.

"Ron is a perfect fit for our company. He is a growth architect with a proven record of starting and scaling up businesses throughout his career at Grainger and has successfully launched and managed multiple product and service offerings, and strategic partnerships on a global scale," said Ron Simmons, President of Clear 360 Ventures. "Ron's passion for workplace safety and his vast experience in the commercial/industrial space will serve us well as we expand our user footprint for Clear 360 safety and communication products".

The Clear 360 Pro is a new device, created by studio and sound engineers alongside medical doctors to address and solve multiple construction-environment hearing safety and communication issues. It incorporates patented hardware designs and proprietary audio processing software into a wearable that does not interfere with hard hats or other safety gear. It can be comfortably worn in harsh operating environments.

To find out more about Clear 360 Pro, visit www.clear360products.com/construction

Clear 360 Ventures, a subsidiary of Bongiovi Media & Technology, is a privately held company based in Port Saint Lucie, FL. Clear360 focuses on applying next-gen audio technologies to products and services that enhance the user experience and optimize workplace safety, communications, and productivity.

Paulson Advisory, LLC is based in Libertyville, IL., and is focused on strategic partnerships, leadership development, and philanthropy. Ron can be reached at www.paulsonadvisoryllc.com

Media Contact: parenteauguidance@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bongiovi Media and Technology