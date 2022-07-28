thINK hosts nearly 400 Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, partners, and print industry experts at eighth annual thINK Ahead Inkjet User Conference

Nearly 400 Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, partners, and print industry experts attended the eighth annual thINK Ahead 2022 Inkjet Users Conference for learning and networking teamed with fun and health and wellness activities hosted at the newly renovated luxury property, The Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, today announced nearly 400 Canon inkjet customers, partners, and print industry experts came together in Boca Raton, FL for the eighth annual thINK Ahead 2022 Inkjet Users Conference to experience thought provoking keynotes, educational sessions, press demos and networking opportunities. In addition, attendees participated in optional health and wellness activities, all hosted at the newly renovated luxury property, The Boca Raton. (Hear what attendees think of thINK Ahead 2022!)

Highlights from thINK Ahead 2022 included:

Inspirational Keynote Speakers: thINK Ahead 2022 keynote speakers encouraged attendees to thINK outside the box. First, Enigmatist & Magician David Kwong demonstrated how to bridge the gap between perception and reality to increase our powers of persuasion and influence. Then, Tariq Meyers , Co-Founder and CEO at Untapped and Lyft's first-ever Head of Inclusion & Diversity, shared what he's learned about creating belonging and empowerment in the workplace.

Educational Sessions: Attendees chose from a variety of educational sessions designed to address the challenges and opportunities print industry leaders are facing today. Session topics ranged from addressing the labor shortage and solving supply chain issues to risk management and postal reform.

Canon Update: Francis A. McMahon , Exec. Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America and Peter Wolff , Chief Marketing Officer and Sr. Vice President, Canon Production Printing took the stage to share Canon's strategic vision and the future of print.

Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center Tour and Press Demos: Attendees visited the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center to take part in press demos and get an in-depth look at the innovations changing the printing industry.

Canon Inkjet Print Innovation Wall : From a finished mail product that replicates the look of an envelope (including a poly window) to address the envelope shortage to impressive finishing techniques and full-color, variable data print showcasing the quality of Canon inkjet, thINK Ahead attendees were inspired by the Canon Inkjet Print Innovation wall. : From a finished mail product that replicates the look of an envelope (including a poly window) to address the envelope shortage to impressive finishing techniques and full-color, variable data print showcasing the quality of Canon inkjet, thINK Ahead attendees were inspired by the Canon Inkjet Print Innovation wall. Take a look at what they saw and get inspired!

Partner Pavilion: Attendees enjoyed dynamic, engaging conversations, and tapped into the expertise of Canon Solutions America inkjet partners in the thINK Ahead Partner Pavilion.

Inspirational Closing Keynote: Attendees left inspired by the closing keynote from Francis A. McMahon, Exec. Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. In his keynote entitled, "Leadership: Inspiration, Influence, Perspective," McMahon shared the importance of leadership and best practices to create dynamic, high performing teams.

Fun, Networking, and Health and Wellness Activities: From the Cabana Nights poolside dinner party to optional health and wellness activities including pickleball, yoga and an historical tour of The Boca Raton , attendees were able to connect with one another personally and professionally.

In addition to the great learning and networking, the thINK Ahead attendees donated more than $16,000 over the three-day event to the thINK Peace fundraiser campaign to support the children of Ukraine. "Our nation is divided on so many issues, but one thing we are not divided on is the war in Ukraine," Francis A. McMahon, Executive Vice President of Canon Solutions America shared with thINK Ahead attendees, encouraging them to participate in the thINK Peace fundraiser. Attendees that donated received a free thINK Peace t-shirt. Donations are still being accepted on thINKForum.com.

"Each and every year the thINK Board collectively agrees, 'it was the best thINK Ahead ever' — and we all truly believe that; it just seems to get better and better every year. To hear customers and thINK Ahead partners say the same thing is very rewarding," said Todd Roth, thINK Board President. "We look forward to seeing everyone back in Boca again next July for thINK Ahead 2023!"

thINK Ahead 2022 earned rave reviews from attendees and sponsors alike:

"I thought the USPS 10-year Plan and Postal reform session was excellent. Postal is one of the biggest opportunities we have, and there were many ideas that came from that session that can lead to great strategy shifts for our company and clients," said John Barthen, Chief Operating Officer, ComGraphics. "Three of us from ComGraphics came to thINK Ahead 2022 and what we've learned is that we have not been using everything Canon and the thINK community offers us to our fullest advantage, and we are going to change that. There are multiple resources we can tap into that can help us accelerate our business and we intend to do that," added Sr. Account Executive Ben Hendrikse. (View the video of thINK Member benefits).

"I'm not a sociable person, but I did more socializing in the three days at thINK Ahead than I've done in years. The people here are just so friendly and easy to talk to, and we all have so much in common. It's interesting to hear others sharing frustrations that I faced many years ago, and I find it easy to mentor them on their journey, while others I talk to do the same for me, opening up new ideas for how I might address the challenges I'm dealing with today. It's just an amazing community dynamic that is great to witness and be a part of," said Matt Morgan, K&H Printing.

"It's great to see the thINK community all back together again—and it is obvious others feel the same; it's an amazing turnout! We sponsor thINK Ahead every year because our customers are here, and they expect us to be here. As busy business leaders, they want to be efficient with their time and learn about our new technologies while they learn about print industry trends and ways to enhance their business," said Hank Martin, Manager Strategic Partnerships, with Platinum Partner BCC Software. "Anything we can do to enhance our customers' experience, we want to do. We are here to support them and have been here every year since the thINK community started eight years ago."

About thINK Forum

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

