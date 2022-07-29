STANDEX TO PRESENT AT THE JEFFERIES 2022 INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

SALEM, N.H., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2022 Industrials Conference at 2:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Interested parties may access the Company's webcast and presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

