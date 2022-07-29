VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $5.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which represents a $5.5 million increase over net income of $147 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income of $10.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, was recognized, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Note that merger and merger-related expenses of $5.9 million and $6.2 million were incurred in the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively, in connection with the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. and The Fauquier Bank ("Fauquier") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively.

"We finished the first half of the year with strong financial results," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "We continue to add talent in the Northern Virginia and Richmond markets. The Bank remains positioned to benefit from recent and anticipated increases in interest rates, and our history of strong credit quality has proven beneficial in trying economic times."

Second Quarter 2022 and Selected Balance Sheet Financial Highlights

The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 58.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , an improvement over 99.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 . 1

Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased to 1.27% compared to 0.03% realized in the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended June 30, 2022 improved to 16.16% compared to 0.37% realized in same period in the prior year.

The Company has not incurred any merger or merger-related expenses since December 31, 2021 , compared to $5.9 million incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

The Company has begun realizing savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021 , the effective date of the merger, and is down to 161 as of June 30, 2022 .

Loans and Asset Quality

Gross loans outstanding at June 30, 2022 totaled $960 million , a decrease of $206 million , or 18%, compared to June 30, 2021 . The decrease is due predominantly to: 1) the forgiveness of Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the amount of $71.9 million , 2) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations of $53.8 million , and 3) workouts and paydowns of loans acquired from Fauquier ("acquired loans") of $50.4 million .

Two loans to one borrower are in non-accrual status, totaling $511 thousand , as of June 30, 2022 , compared to $17 thousand as of June 30, 2021 . Acquired loans that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

Loans and Asset Quality (continued)

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $626 thousand as of June 30, 2022 , compared to $2.8 million as of June 30, 2021 . The June 30, 2022 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $548 thousand . The portfolio includes four non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $29 thousand . Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.

The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.57% as of June 30, 2022 and 0.47% as of June 30, 2021 . The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 with a remaining balance of $17.5 million as of June 30, 2022 . The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 , would have been 0.91% as of June 30, 2022 , compared to 0.88% as of June 30, 2021 . The total of the ALLL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 amounted to 2.39% as of June 30, 2022 and 2.23% as of June 30, 2021 .

A recovery of provision for loan losses of $217 thousand was recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $141 thousand recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $12.5 million decreased $690 thousand , or 5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 , due primarily to the reduction in average balances of loans, which declined from an average of $1.2 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to an average of $985 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 .

The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 12 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.

The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 17 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 6 bps from 23 bps in the same period in the prior year, due primarily to lower rates paid on deposit accounts.

Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 89% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased $726 thousand, or 25%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 largely due to the gain on sale of two buildings of $1.1 million, offset by a $408 thousand decline in wealth management fees due to a reduction in the number of accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 declined $6.6 million, or 41%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to reduction in merger and merger-related expenses of $5.9 million and the reduction of salaries and employee benefits of $655 thousand.

Book Value

Book value per share was $25.20 as of June 30, 2022 and $29.89 as of June 30, 2021, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $22.24 as of June 30, 2022 compared to $26.60 as of June 30, 2021. These values declined primarily due to the increase in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to 17.4%, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits in 2022, compared to 32.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which was higher than the statutory rate due to the non-deductibility of certain merger and merger-related expenses.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million were declared during the current quarter. The remaining 72% of net income was retained.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has ten banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)







June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 *

June 30, 2021



(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 17,631

$ 20,345

$ 29,605

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

145,217



336,032



177,753

Federal funds sold

52,819



152,463



106,621

Securities:











Available for sale, at fair value

461,830



303,817



266,973

Restricted securities, at cost

5,138



4,950



4,272

Total securities

466,968



308,767



271,245

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

960,192



1,061,211



1,166,161

Allowance for loan losses

(5,503)



(5,984)



(5,522)

Loans, net

954,689



1,055,227



1,160,639

Premises and equipment, net

19,193



25,093



25,386

Bank owned life insurance

38,046



31,234



30,832

Goodwill

8,140



8,140



8,898

Core deposit intangible, net

7,405



8,271



8,272

Other intangible assets, net

240



274



307

Other real estate owned, net

-



611



611

Right of use asset, net

7,343



7,583



8,371

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

27,249



18,144



18,582

Total assets $ 1,744,940

$ 1,972,184

$ 1,847,122

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities:











Demand deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 512,889

$ 522,281

$ 449,483

Interest-bearing

399,930



446,314



431,556

Money market and savings deposit accounts

535,958



665,530



577,414

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

150,121



162,045



170,995

Total deposits

1,598,898



1,796,170



1,629,448

Advances from the FHLB

-



-



42,989

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,390



3,367



3,345

Lease liability

6,925



7,108



7,833

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

1,511



3,552



4,905

Total liabilities

1,610,724



1,810,197



1,688,520

Commitments and contingent liabilities











Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-



-



-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,201



13,178



13,176

Capital surplus

104,858



104,584



104,360

Retained earnings

53,852



46,436



41,201

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(37,695)



(2,211)



(135)

Total shareholders' equity

134,216



161,987



158,602

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,744,940

$ 1,972,184

$ 1,847,122

Common shares outstanding

5,326,271



5,308,335



5,305,819

Common shares authorized

10,000,000



10,000,000



10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-



-



-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000



2,000,000



2,000,000





* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Interest and dividend income:























Loans, including fees

$ 10,610



$ 13,009



$ 21,379



$ 18,947

Federal funds sold



302





21





363





33

Other interest-bearing deposits



219





39





355





39

Investment securities:























Taxable



1,662





757





2,674





1,264

Tax exempt



308





273





612





449

Dividends



64





32





126





66

Total interest and dividend income



13,165





14,131





25,509





20,798



























Interest expense:























Demand and savings deposits



498





548





1,174





925

Certificates and other time deposits



157





324





352





604

Borrowings



49





108





97





144

Total interest expense



704





980





1,623





1,673

Net interest income



12,461





13,151





23,886





19,125

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(217)





(141)





(69)





210

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



12,678





13,292





23,955





18,915



























Noninterest income:























Wealth management fees



572





980





1,129





1,309

Advisory and brokerage income



210





359





426





550

Deposit account fees



458





426





923





586

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



779





599





1,486





753

Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance



246





199





457





306

Resolution of commercial dispute



-





-





2,400





-

Gains on sale of assets



1,113





-





1,113





27

Other



268





357





499





428

Total noninterest income



3,646





2,920





8,433





3,959



























Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



4,086





4,741





8,817





7,143

Net occupancy



1,282





1,109





2,479





1,604

Equipment



254





340





537





456

Bank franchise tax



304





429





608





602

Computer software



357





216





620





383

Data processing



699





994





1,437





1,283

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



125





182





351





245

Marketing, advertising and promotion



259





232





526





369

Merger and merger-related expenses



-





5,874





-





6,152

Plastics expense



92





-





231





-

Professional fees



404





510





741





687

Core deposit intangible amortization



427





428





866





428

Other



1,153





938





2,324





1,422

Total noninterest expense



9,442





15,993





19,537





20,774



























Income before income taxes



6,882





219





12,851





2,100

Provision for income taxes



1,197





72





2,242





448

Net income

$ 5,685



$ 147



$ 10,609



$ 1,652

Net income per common share, basic

$ 1.07



$ 0.03



$ 1.99



$ 0.41

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 1.06



$ 0.03



$ 1.98



$ 0.41

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,326,271





5,305,277





5,319,166





4,019,700

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,347,008





5,320,290





5,345,242





4,031,301



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









At or For the Three Months Ended





June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021

Common Share Data:





























Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 1.07



$ 0.93



$ 0.98



$ 0.59



$ 0.03

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 1.06



$ 0.92



$ 0.98



$ 0.59



$ 0.03

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,326,271





5,311,983





5,308,108





5,306,370





5,305,277

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,347,008





5,343,564





5,338,088





5,338,872





5,320,290

Actual shares outstanding



5,326,271





5,326,271





5,308,335





5,307,235





5,305,819

Tangible book value per share at period end

$ 22.24



$ 24.37



$ 27.36



$ 26.92



$ 26.60

































Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.27 %



1.03 %



1.06 %



0.65 %



0.03 % Return on average equity 1



16.16 %



12.53 %



12.86 %



7.70 %



0.37 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.02 %



2.59 %



2.72 %



3.08 %



3.05 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



58.32 %



62.02 %



57.70 %



75.17 %



99.06 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



60.05 %



56.75 %



59.08 %



64.04 %



71.57 %































Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 12,461



$ 11,425



$ 12,359



$ 13,504



$ 13,151

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 12,543



$ 11,506



$ 12,437



$ 13,581



$ 13,224

































Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio



8.79 %



8.03 %



7.61 %



7.59 %



7.66 % Total risk-based capital ratio



16.51 %



15.66 %



14.56 %



13.74 %



13.47 %































Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,668,471



$ 1,802,461



$ 1,817,010



$ 1,750,799



$ 1,740,338

Average gross loans

$ 984,883



$ 1,031,593



$ 1,088,278



$ 1,140,281



$ 1,214,123

Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period

$ 1,925



$ 9,976



$ 24,482



$ 36,740



$ 73,784

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 17,502



$ 17,920



$ 18,466



$ 19,328



$ 20,582

































Allowance for loan losses:





























Beginning of period

$ 5,834



$ 5,984



$ 5,623



$ 5,522



$ 5,615

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(217)





148





537





267





(141)

Charge-offs



(191)





(473)





(230)





(208)





(156)

Recoveries



77





175





54





42





204

Net recoveries (charge-offs)



(114)





(298)





(176)





(166)





48

End of period

$ 5,503



$ 5,834



$ 5,984



$ 5,623



$ 5,522

































Non-accrual loans 4

$ 511



$ 518



$ 495



$ 777



$ 17

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5



626





837





800





1,044





2,770

OREO



-





611





611





611





611

Total nonperforming assets (NPA)

$ 1,137



$ 1,966



$ 1,906



$ 2,432



$ 3,398

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.07 %



0.10 %



0.10 %



0.13 %



0.18 % NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO



0.12 %



0.20 %



0.18 %



0.22 %



0.29 % ALLL to gross loans



0.57 %



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.51 %



0.47 % ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.39 %



2.35 %



2.30 %



2.24 %



2.23 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans 4



0.05 %



0.05 %



0.05 %



0.07 %



0.00 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



0.05 %



0.12 %



0.06 %



0.06 %



-0.02 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion. 5 Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

(dollars in thousands)

Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities

$ 325,833



$ 1,726





2.12 %

$ 211,827



$ 792





1.50 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,352





390





2.39 %



58,398





346





2.37 % Total Securities 1



391,185





2,116





2.16 %



270,225





1,138





1.68 % Loans:



































Real Estate



847,661





8,988





4.25 %



997,446





10,175





4.09 % Commercial



86,394





995





4.62 %



144,209





1,967





5.47 % Consumer



50,828





627





4.95 %



72,468





867





4.80 % Total Loans



984,883





10,610





4.32 %



1,214,123





13,009





4.30 % Fed Funds Sold



150,393





302





0.81 %



106,934





21





0.08 % Other interest-bearing deposits



142,010





219





0.62 %



149,056





36





0.10 % Total Earning Assets



1,668,471





13,247





3.18 %



1,740,338





14,204





3.27 % Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,866)

















(5,732)













Total Non-Earning Assets



133,526

















124,287













Total Assets

$ 1,796,131















$ 1,858,893



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 411,374



$ 58





0.06 %

$ 437,611



$ 93





0.09 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



550,883





440





0.32 %



561,940





455





0.32 % Time Deposits



152,695





157





0.41 %



169,556





324





0.77 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,114,952





655





0.24 %



1,169,107





872





0.30 % Borrowings



—





—





—





43,030





59





0.55 % Junior subordinated debt



3,383





49





5.81 %



3,334





49





5.89 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,118,335





704





0.25 %



1,215,471





980





0.32 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



527,008

















471,078













Other liabilities



10,067

















14,109













Total Liabilities



1,655,410

















1,700,658













Shareholders' Equity



140,721

















158,235













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,796,131















$ 1,858,893













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 12,543















$ 13,224







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.93 %















2.95 % Cost of Funds















0.17 %















0.23 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















0.17 %















0.23 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.02 %















3.05 %

1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the six month ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

(dollars in thousands)

Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities

$ 287,241



$ 2,800





1.95 %

$ 176,151



$ 1,264





1.44 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,249





775





2.38 %



45,818





569





2.48 % Total Securities 1



352,490





3,575





2.03 %



221,969





1,833





1.65 % Loans:



































Real Estate



866,863





18,082





4.21 %



679,951





14,282





4.24 % Commercial



89,944





2,084





4.67 %



166,941





3,156





3.81 % Consumer



51,302





1,213





4.77 %



63,148





1,509





4.82 % Total Loans



1,008,109





21,379





4.28 %



910,040





18,947





4.20 % Fed Funds Sold



151,429





363





0.48 %



87,276





72





0.17 % Other interest-bearing deposits



235,418





356





0.30 %



74,475





66





0.18 % Total Earning Assets



1,747,446





25,673





2.96 %



1,293,760





20,918





3.26 % Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,946)

















(5,624)













Total Non-Earning Assets



124,851

















84,069













Total Assets

$ 1,866,351















$ 1,372,205



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 416,393



$ 119





0.06 %

$ 291,025



$ 119





0.08 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



603,259





1,055





0.35 %



422,048





806





0.39 % Time Deposits



155,544





352





0.46 %



134,355





604





0.91 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,175,196





1,526





0.26 %



847,428





1,529





0.36 % Borrowings



—





—





—





36,551





95





0.52 % Junior subordinated debt



3,377





98





5.85 %



1,255





49





7.87 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,178,573





1,624





0.28 %



885,234





1,673





0.38 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



527,049

















363,709













Other liabilities



10,704

















2,877













Total Liabilities



1,716,326

















1,251,820













Shareholders' Equity



150,025

















120,385













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,866,351















$ 1,372,205













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 24,049















$ 19,245







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.68 %















2.88 % Cost of Funds















0.19 %















0.27 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















0.19 %















0.26 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















2.78 %















3.00 %

1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended





June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 12,461



$ 11,425



$ 12,359



$ 13,504



$ 13,151

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



82





81





78





77





73

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 12,543



$ 11,506



$ 12,437



$ 13,581



$ 13,224

































Efficiency ratio 2



58.6 %



62.3 %



58.0 %



75.5 %



99.5 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.4 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



58.3 %



62.0 %



57.7 %



75.2 %



99.1 %































Net interest margin



3.00 %



2.57 %



2.70 %



3.06 %



3.03 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.02 %



2.59 %



2.72 %



3.08 %



3.05 %



































As of





June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021

Other financial measures





























ALLL to gross loans



0.57 %



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.51 %



0.47 % Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark



0.34 %



0.37 %



0.39 %



0.39 %



0.41 % ALLL to gross loans, excluding acquired loans and fair value mark (non-GAAP)



0.91 %



0.95 %



0.95 %



0.90 %



0.88 %































ALLL to gross loans



0.57 %



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.51 %



0.47 % Fair value mark to gross loans



1.82 %



1.77 %



1.74 %



1.73 %



1.76 % ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.39 %



2.35 %



2.30 %



2.24 %



2.23 %































Book value per share

$ 25.20



$ 27.42



$ 30.50



$ 30.13



$ 29.89

Impact of intangible assets



(2.96)





(3.05)





(3.14)





(3.21)



$ (3.29)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 22.24



$ 24.37



$ 27.36



$ 26.92



$ 26.60







1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

