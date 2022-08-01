BMC Names Martyn Etherington as new Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Autonomous Digital Enterprise and Growth Strategy

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced the appointment of Martyn Etherington as senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO). Etherington, who has a distinguished track record of driving top-line results, growing market share, improving customer experience, and enhancing brands, will report to Ayman Sayed, president and chief executive officer.

Martyn Etherington, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, BMC Software (PRNewswire)

Etherington joins to lead the BMC Marketing team that encompasses brand, digital, customer marketing, and partner marketing. He and his team are responsible for leading the company in driving the Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE) market resonance and alignment to BMC offerings. In addition, he will partner closely with the Sales, Customer Success, and Product organizations to ensure that BMC continues to deliver value to customers and partners.

"BMC's current momentum is unquestionable," said Etherington. "From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable the world's leading brands to drive their evolution to be an Autonomous Digital Enterprise. I believe BMC is well positioned to leverage its ADE strategy and is at the cusp of writing its next growth chapter, so I am delighted to join at this critical stage."

Etherington is an industry leader with an outstanding track record for driving growth. He served most recently as the EVP and CMO at Teradata Inc. Prior to that, he held the chief marketing officer title at Cisco/Jasper and marketing leadership positions at Danaher and Mitel.

"It's great to have Martyn here to support ongoing BMC marketing evolution aligned to our growth goals and targets. With his industry expertise and experience, I am confident that our marketing organization will become a competitive advantage for BMC," said Ayman Sayed, president, and chief executive officer, of BMC. "I am incredibly grateful to Saar for his dedication and leadership in growing BMC marketing over the past five years. He has been an important figure in BMC culture and was the champion in launching the Autonomous Digital Enterprise in 2020."

Etherington joins as Saar Shwartz, sitting CMO, transitions to a new leadership role in the company. Shwartz served as CMO for five years and was responsible for BMC brand and demand transformation.

