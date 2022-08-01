Omni Fiber announces first wave of Ohio markets to be served with new 100% Fiber Network

Founded in 2022, Omni Fiber begins initial rollout of state-of-the-art broadband networks to small and mid-size communities in the Midwest.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Fiber, a new Fiber-To-The-Premises (FTTP) provider committed to bringing a new choice in Internet service to underserved markets in the Midwest, announced 3 initial markets to be served in the state of Ohio today: Clyde, Dover, and Shelby.

"Omni Fiber is committed to serving the residents of small and mid-size towns across the Midwest with high-speed connectivity as quickly as possible," said Darrick Zucco, CEO of Omni Fiber. "We recognize that fast, reliable service is no longer a luxury but a necessity for all Americans, and our company is proud to partner with the cities of Clyde, Dover, and Shelby to provide critical infrastructure for its residents and businesses."

Construction has already begun in Clyde and is slated to begin later this month in both Dover and Shelby. The construction process will occur in phases and take several months to complete, with installations beginning this fall.

Services available will include Fiber Internet with speeds up to 2 Gbps, traditional or streaming TV options, and Phone. Omni Fiber is proud to offer a new choice in Internet service with symmetrical speeds, no data caps, no installation charges, no hidden fees, Premium Wi-Fi included, and Ohio-based sales and customer service.

Residents can expect communications from Omni Fiber when construction begins as well as when services are available, and those interested in being among the first to get Omni Fiber service can place a no-obligation pre-order at www.omnifiber.com or by calling 844-844-OMNI (6664).

Omni Fiber looks forward to serving customers in Clyde, Dover, and Shelby in the coming months, and will be announcing additional markets soon.

About Omni Fiber

Founded in 2022 and backed by one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry and led by a leadership team with 80+ years combined industry experience, Ohio-based Omni Fiber provides 100% fiber-optic broadband Internet, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in the Midwestern United States. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 2 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit www.omnifiber.com.

Omni Fiber Media Contact:

John Barnes (john.barnes@omnifiber.com)

