DemandJump Taps Tom Millay as new CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandJump, the leading Pillar-Based Marketing platform, announced today the appointment of Tom Millay as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Tom has over 25 years of management experience in B2B software including senior executive roles at venture capital, private equity and public software companies including Passageways, Healthx, WebLink, Consona, Sterling Software and Texas Instruments Software. During his career, he has held executive positions across multiple functions including General Manager; COO; Executive Chairman; VP Sales, Marketing & Product; VP Sales & Services and SVP Product & Marketing.

"I have experienced the pain that DemandJump solves in multiple companies over the years. Organic alignment to customer behavior has emerged as one of the most critical keystone components for every company's go to market strategy," said Tom Millay. "This complex issue has not been solved by traditional marketing tools and I am excited about DemandJump leading the next revolution in modern marketing called Pillar-Based Marketing."

"We couldn't be more excited about having Tom lead DemandJump into the future. His experience across multiple departments over the last 25 years will be invaluable to the growth of the company," said Christopher Day, previous CEO and board member.

DemandJump is the leading Pillar-Based Marketing Platform that guides content marketers with actionable insights and transparent metrics that inform content strategy to significantly increase first-page search rankings that drive better outcomes through significant growth in traffic, leads and customers while reducing cost per lead. Combined with powerful marketing attribution tools, these content insights empower marketers to articulate their impact on closed/won revenue and focus only on content that drives growth with the right keywords, content topics, and content structures for any audience.

