Geneva Financial Announces 47th State Licensure; Opens for Business and Jobs in Alaska

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announces the company's 47th state licensure, effectively opening operations for the direct mortgage lender in the state of Alaska. 'The Last Frontier' marks the first state addition to Geneva's operations in 2022.

"Geneva Financial is on a mission to help borrowers across the nation on their homeownership journeys," stated Aaron VanTrojen, CEO and Founder of Geneva Financial. "This new licensure is our opportunity to continue making that happen. We look forward to being a trusted lender to the great state of Alaska."

With the ability to operate fully in Alaska, Geneva plans to expand mortgage operations throughout the state and looks to provide job opportunities for local Alaskans wanting to take the next step. The company is actively seeking resumes for Mortgage Loan Officers, Processors, Underwriters, and several other engaging positions. Alaskans are encouraged to inquire about opportunities at www.Genevafi.com/opportunity

With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

