IDEXX Laboratories Announces Second Quarter Results

Achieves second quarter revenue growth of 4% reported and 6.5% organic, driven by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 4% reported and 7% organic, building on high prior year growth

Solid demand for diagnostic services and strong IDEXX execution support record second quarter premium instrument placements, driving 15% growth in global premium installed base

Delivers EPS of $1.56 , representing declines of 33% as reported and 30% on a comparable basis, including $0.72 per share impact from discrete R&D investments

Adjusts 2022 revenue guidance to 3% - 5.5% growth as reported and 5.5% - 8% organic. At midpoint, updated outlook reflects expectations for solid second half growth for CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues, similar to recent trends, adjusted for incremental benefits from higher pricing. The low end of the updated outlook incorporates a 2.5% second half organic growth risk estimate related to potential additional impacts from macroeconomic conditions

Updated EPS outlook of $7.77 - $8.05 reflects updated revenue outlook, a 50 basis point adjustment to the full year comparable operating margin outlook and $0.08 combined per share impact from updated foreign exchange and interest rate projections

Second Quarter Results

The Company reports revenues of $861 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 4% increase as reported and 6.5% organically, driven by Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 4% reported and 7% organic compared to strong prior year performance. Continued solid companion animal sector demand and benefits from IDEXX execution drove premium instrument placements 18% higher than the prior year period, supporting CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth of 3% as reported and 8% organic. Continued strong momentum in cloud-based software placements supported veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth of 27% as reported and 14% organically. Overall revenue gains in the quarter were also supported by Water revenue growth of 5% reported and 9% organic.

Second quarter earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $1.56, decreasing 33% as reported and 30% on a comparable basis compared to strong prior year profit levels, reflecting impacts from $80 million of discrete R&D investment in the quarter and operating expense growth related to investments in commercial capabilities. EPS results included $0.06 per share negative impact from currency changes and $0.03 per share in tax benefits from share-based compensation.

"Building on strong prior year gains, IDEXX drove continued solid organic growth in the second quarter," said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am especially pleased with the strong execution of our global teams resulting in record premium instrument placements and cloud- based practice management software adoption. IDEXX innovations have never been more important in helping veterinary clinics manage through capacity challenges and to achieve outstanding care for their patients."

Companion Animal Diagnostics Trends Update

Continued growth in demand for companion animal healthcare supported solid gains in CAG diagnostic products and services, compared to strong prior year demand levels. Average diagnostics revenues grew 6% at U.S. veterinary practices on a same-store basis in the second quarter, ahead of 3% growth in overall clinic revenues, reflecting continued expansion of demand for pet healthcare services. U.S. same-store clinical visits at veterinary practices declined 3% in the second quarter compared to prior year period clinical visit growth of 13%, which included benefits from increases in new pet ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth for pet healthcare including diagnostics has increased significantly from pre-pandemic levels reflecting compound annual growth of 2% in clinical visits and 10% in same-store diagnostics revenues for the U.S. compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

The Companion Animal Group generated revenue growth of 5% reported and 7% organically for the quarter, supported by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 4% on a reported basis and 7% organically. Solid growth was achieved across IDEXX's major modalities, building off high gains in the prior year period. Overall CAG revenue growth included CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth of 3% reported and 8% organic, reflecting record second quarter premium instrument placements.

IDEXX VetLab ® consumables generated 4% reported and 8% organic revenue growth, with gains across U.S. and international regions supported by expansion of our global premium instrument installed base, benefits from net price gains and high customer retention levels.

Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 4% reported and 6% organic revenue growth driven by strong gains in the U.S., offset by flat organic revenue growth in international regions compared to strong prior year levels. Revenue growth reflects benefits from strong customer retention, new business gains and net price improvement.

Rapid assay products revenues grew 4% as reported and 6% organically, supported by continued solid volume growth in the U.S. and net price gains.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues grew 27% as reported and 14% organically, supported by double-digit organic gains in recurring software and digital imaging revenues. Reported growth includes benefits from ezyVet®, acquired during the second quarter of 2021, which continues to show strong momentum in customer gains.

Water

Water revenues grew 5% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis for the quarter, reflecting solid volume growth across U.S. and international regions and benefits from net price gains.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenues declined 11% as reported and 5% on an organic basis for the quarter, reflecting comparisons to high prior year revenue levels of African Swine Fever and core Swine testing in China. This impact was partially offset by moderate overall organic revenue gains in other areas of the LPD business. Comparisons to high revenue levels for African Swine Fever testing are expected to improve in the second half of 2022.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 5% as reported and 7% on a comparable basis. Gross margin of 59.7% increased 50 basis points as reported and was flat on a comparable basis. Benefits from net price gains, lab productivity initiatives and improvement in software service gross margins offset select inflationary effects and impacts from lower LPD revenues.

Operating margin was 20.8% in the quarter, 1,060 basis points lower than the prior year as reported and 1,050 basis points lower on a comparable basis, driven by year-over-year operating expense growth of 46% as reported and 48% on a comparable basis. Operating expense includes a 35% growth impact and a 900 basis point operating margin impact related to $80 million in discrete R&D investments and reflects increased investments supporting global commercial capabilities, higher travel costs and inflationary impacts.

2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The Company is updating its full year revenue growth outlook to 3% - 5.5% as reported and 5.5% - 8% organically, a reduction in the projected full year revenue growth range of 250 basis points and 200 basis points, respectively. This outlook range includes projected full year CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 4% - 6% as reported and 6.5% - 9% organic, supported by continued benefits from strong IDEXX execution including additional second half price gains. The updated outlook also incorporates expectations for continued near-term pressure on veterinary clinical visits from factors including constraints on vet clinic capacity, lapping of new patient step-up benefits, as well as additional potential growth impacts related to macroeconomic risk.

The Company now projects full year operating margins of 26.4% - 26.9%, reflecting ~50 basis points of net operating margin impact related to updated revenue growth estimates.

The Company's EPS outlook of $7.77 - $8.05 reflects an adjustment of $0.32 at midpoint, including $0.05 of negative impact from higher projected interest rates and $0.03 of negative impact related to the strengthening U.S. dollar.

The following table provides the Company's updated outlook for annual key financial metrics in 2022:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages

Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

2022













Revenue

$3,305 - $3,385

Reported growth

3 % - 5.5 %

Organic growth

5.5 % - 8 %

CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth









Reported growth

4 % - 6 %

Organic growth

6.5 % - 9 %

Operating Margin

26.4 % - 26.9 %

Operating margin expansion

(260 bps) - (210 bps)

Impact of foreign exchange

~ 20 bps

Comparable margin expansion

(280 bps) - (230 bps)

Impact of discrete in-license of technology

(230 bps)

EPS

$7.77 - $8.05

Reported growth

(10 %) - (6 %)

Comparable growth

(4 %) - (1 %)

Other Key Metrics









Net interest expense

$38 - $39

Share-based compensation tax benefit

~ $10

Share-based compensation tax rate benefit

~ 1%

Effective tax rate

21.5 % - 22 %

Share-based compensation EPS impact

~ $0.12

Reduction in average shares outstanding

~ 2.0%

Operating Cash Flow

90% - 95% of net income

Free Cash Flow

65% - 70% of net income

Capital Expenditures

~ $180



The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2022.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Impacts

2022













Revenue growth rate impact

(3.0 %) - (3.5 %)

CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact

~ (3.5)%

Operating margin growth impact

~ 20 bps

EPS impact

(~ $0.21)

EPS growth impact

(~ 2.0%)













Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions









In U.S. dollars









euro

$1.00

British pound

$1.18

Canadian dollar

$0.76

Australian dollar

$0.67

Relative to the U.S. dollar









Japanese yen

¥139

Chinese renminbi

¥6.79

Brazilian real

R$5.40



Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted second quarter 2022 results as follows: decreased gross profit growth by 2%, increased gross margin growth by 50 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 2%, decreased operating profit growth by 2%, decreased operating profit margin growth by 10 basis points, and decreased EPS growth by 2%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 and refer to the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2022 projections and estimates.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022. Please refer to the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated full year 2022 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents revenues during the current year period, limited to the initial 12 months from the date of the acquisition, that are directly attributable to business acquisitions. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to increase projected full year 2022 revenue growth by 50 basis points and to have no impact to projected full year 2022 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth.

Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:





Three Months Ended Year-over-Year

Six Months Ended Year-over-Year



June 30

June 30 Change

June 30

June 30 Change Dollar amounts in thousands

2022

2021



2022

2021

Gross Profit (as reported)

$ 514,032

$ 489,308 5 %

$ 1,012,785

$ 960,090 5 % Gross margin

59.7 %

59.2 % 50 bps

59.7 %

59.9 % (20) bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency

(11,768)

—



(18,615)

—

Comparable gross profit growth

$ 525,800

$ 489,308 7 %

$ 1,031,400

$ 960,090 7 % Comparable gross margin and gross margin gain (or growth)

59.2 %

59.2 % 0 bps

59.3 %

59.9 % (60) bps





















Operating expenses (as reported)

$ 334,966

$ 230,055 46 %

$ 585,375

$ 453,215 29 % Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency

$ 5,517

—



$ 8,386

—

Comparable operating expense growth

$ 340,483

$ 230,055 48 %

$ 593,761

$ 453,215 31 %





















Income from operations (as reported)

$ 179,066

$ 259,253 (31) %

$ 427,410

$ 506,875 (16) % Operating margin

20.8 %

31.4 % (1,060) bps

25.2 %

31.6 % (640) bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency

(6,251)

—



(10,229)

—

Comparable operating profit growth

$ 185,317

$ 259,253 (29) %

$ 437,639

$ 506,875 (14) % Comparable operating margin and operating margin gain (or growth)

20.9 %

31.4 % (1,050) bps

25.2 %

31.6 % (640) bps Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2022 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects projected full year 2022 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 20 basis points.

This impact and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2022 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable EPS growth - Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year-over-Year

Six Months Ended

Year-over-Year



June 30

June 30

Growth

June 30

June 30

Growth



2022

2021





2022

2021



Earnings per share (diluted)

$ 1.56

$ 2.34

(33) %

$ 3.82

$ 4.69

(19) % Less: comparability adjustments























Share-based compensation activity

0.03

0.07





0.09

0.24



Change from currency

(0.06)

—





(0.09)

—



Comparable EPS growth

1.58

2.27

(30) %

3.83

4.45

(14) % Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2022 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects adjustments including estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.12 and estimated negative year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.21.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2022 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. To estimate projected 2022 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $180 million. To calculate trailing twelve-month net income to free cash flow ratio for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, we have deducted purchases of property and equipment of approximately $139 million from net cash provided from operating activities of approximately $578 million, divided by net income of approximately $664 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios ) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, net income or total debt reported in accordance with GAAP. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:

Revenue

$860,546

$826,142

$1,697,095

$1,603,849 Expenses and Income:

Cost of revenue

346,514

336,834

684,310

643,759



Gross profit

514,032

489,308

1,012,785

960,090



Sales and marketing

130,257

119,032

262,549

233,843



General and administrative

81,488

73,326

159,437

144,096



Research and development

123,221

37,697

163,389

75,276



Income from operations

179,066

259,253

427,410

506,875



Interest expense, net

(7,983)

(7,522)

(14,836)

(15,054)



Income before provision for income taxes

171,083

251,731

412,574

491,821



Provision for income taxes

39,104

49,125

86,630

84,926 Net Income:

Net income

131,979

202,606

325,944

406,895



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's earnings

—

24

—

56



Net income attributable to stockholders

$131,979

$202,582

$325,944

$406,839



Earnings per share: Basic

$1.57

$2.37

$3.87

$4.76



Earnings per share: Diluted

$1.56

$2.34

$3.82

$4.69



Shares outstanding: Basic

83,922

85,325

84,164

85,427



Shares outstanding: Diluted

84,858

86,654

85,222

86,794

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,







2022

2021 2022

2021 Operating Ratios

Gross profit

59.7 %

59.2 %

59.7 %

59.9 % (as a percentage of revenue):

Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense

24.6 %

23.3 %

24.9 %

23.6 %



Research and development expense

14.3 %

4.6 %

9.6 %

4.7 %



Income from operations1

20.8 %

31.4 %

25.2 %

31.6 %





















1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.















IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended







June 30, 2022

Percent of

Revenue

June 30, 2021

Percent of

Revenue













Revenue:

CAG

$784,087





$745,595







Water

39,195





37,191







LPD

29,889





33,524







Other

7,375





9,832







Total

$860,546





$826,142

























Gross Profit:

CAG

$466,254

59.5 %

$440,786

59.1 %



Water

27,359

69.8 %

25,747

69.2 %



LPD

16,996

56.9 %

19,526

58.2 %



Other

3,423

46.4 %

3,249

33.0 %



Total

$514,032

59.7 %

$489,308

59.2 %





















Income from

Operations:

CAG

$156,526

20.0 %

$234,735

31.5 %



Water

17,920

45.7 %

17,228

46.3 %



LPD

3,230

10.8 %

6,868

20.5 %



Other

1,390

18.8 %

422

4.3 %



Total

$179,066

20.8 %

$259,253

31.4 %



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended







June 30, 2022

Percent of

Revenue

June 30, 2021

Percent of

Revenue













Revenue:

CAG

$1,545,271





$1,438,362







Water

75,566





71,231







LPD

60,759





72,794







Other

15,499





21,462







Total

$1,697,095





$1,603,849

























Gross Profit:

CAG

$915,353

59.2 %

$853,660

59.3 %



Water

53,096

70.3 %

49,212

69.1 %



LPD

36,543

60.1 %

46,407

63.8 %



Other

7,793

50.3 %

10,811

50.4 %



Total

$1,012,785

59.7 %

$960,090

59.9 %





















Income from

Operations:

CAG

$379,651

24.6 %

$447,945

31.1 %



Water

34,574

45.8 %

32,000

44.9 %



LPD

9,967

16.4 %

20,676

28.4 %



Other

3,218

20.8 %

6,254

29.1 %



Total

$427,410

25.2 %

$506,875

31.6 %

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

















































June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dollar

Change

Reported

Revenue

Growth1

Percentage

Change from

Currency

Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue

Growth1 Net Revenue









CAG

$784,087

$745,595

$38,492

5.2 %

(3.3 %)

1.1 %

7.3 % United States

532,626

486,252

46,374

9.5 %

—

1.5 %

8.1 % International

251,461

259,343

(7,882)

(3.0 %)

(9.2 %)

0.4 %

5.7 % Water

39,195

37,191

2,004

5.4 %

(3.5 %)

—

8.9 % United States

19,533

17,747

1,786

10.1 %

—

—

10.1 % International

19,662

19,444

218

1.1 %

(6.7 %)

—

7.8 % LPD

29,889

33,524

(3,635)

(10.8 %)

(5.8 %)

—

(5.0 %) United States

3,742

3,516

226

6.5 %

—

—

6.5 % International

26,147

30,008

(3,861)

(12.9 %)

(6.4 %)

—

(6.4 %) Other

7,375

9,832

(2,457)

(25.0 %)

1.9 %

—

(26.9 %) Total Company

$860,546

$826,142

$34,404

4.2 %

(3.3 %)

1.0 %

6.5 % United States

559,825

515,238

44,587

8.7 %

—

1.4 %

7.3 % International

300,721

310,904

(10,183)

(3.3 %)

(8.6 %)

0.3 %

5.0 %





Three Months Ended





















































June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dollar

Change

Reported

Revenue

Growth1

Percentage

Change from Currency

Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue

Growth1 Net CAG Revenue













CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$685,413

$661,300

$24,113

3.6 %

(3.3 %)

0.2 %

6.8 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

266,079

256,352

9,727

3.8 %

(4.1 %)

—

7.9 % Rapid assay products

87,481

83,887

3,594

4.3 %

(1.6 %)

—

5.8 % Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services

304,130

293,675

10,455

3.6 %

(3.0 %)

0.4 %

6.1 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories

27,723

27,386

337

1.2 %

(4.4 %)

—

5.7 % CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments

36,227

35,054

1,173

3.3 %

(4.9 %)

—

8.3 % Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems

62,447

49,241

13,206

26.8 %

(1.1 %)

13.8 %

14.0 % Net CAG revenue

$784,087

$745,595

$38,492

5.2 %

(3.3 %)

1.1 %

7.3 %





Three Months Ended

















































June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dollar

Change

Reported

Revenue

Growth1

Percentage

Change from

Currency

Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue

Growth1















CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$685,413

$661,300

$24,113

3.6 %

(3.3 %)

0.2 %

6.8 % United States

$460,357

$427,583

$32,774

7.7 %

—

0.1 %

7.6 % International

$225,056

$233,717

($8,661)

(3.7 %)

(9.2 %)

0.4 %

5.1 %





















1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)

































Six Months Ended

















































June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dollar

Change

Reported

Revenue

Growth1

Percentage

Change from

Currency

Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue

Growth1 Net Revenue













CAG

$1,545,271

$1,438,362

$106,909

7.4 %

(2.6 %)

1.3 %

8.7 % United States

1,032,392

930,662

101,730

10.9 %

—

1.8 %

9.1 % International

512,879

507,700

5,179

1.0 %

(7.3 %)

0.4 %

7.9 % Water

75,566

71,231

4,335

6.1 %

(2.6 %)

—

8.7 % United States

37,364

34,315

3,049

8.9 %

—

—

8.9 % International

38,202

36,916

1,286

3.5 %

(5.0 %)

—

8.5 % LPD

60,759

72,794

(12,035)

(16.5 %)

(3.8 %)

—

(12.7 %) United States

7,602

7,264

338

4.7 %

—

—

4.7 % International

53,157

65,530

(12,373)

(18.9 %)

(4.1 %)

—

(14.8 %) Other

15,499

21,462

(5,963)

(27.8 %)

0.7 %

—

(28.5 %) Total Company

$1,697,095

$1,603,849

$93,246

5.8 %

(2.6 %)

1.2 %

7.2 % United States

1,085,731

987,876

97,855

9.9 %

—

1.7 %

8.2 % International

611,364

615,973

(4,609)

(0.7 %)

(6.7 %)

0.3 %

5.6 %





Six Months Ended





















































June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dollar

Change

Reported

Revenue

Growth1

Percentage

Change from Currency

Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue

Growth1 Net CAG Revenue













CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$1,350,223

$1,278,580

$71,643

5.6 %

(2.6 %)

0.2 %

8.0 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

533,252

502,444

30,808

6.1 %

(3.3 %)

—

9.5 % Rapid assay products

162,000

153,498

8,502

5.5 %

(1.3 %)

—

6.9 % Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services

599,205

569,456

29,749

5.2 %

(2.3 %)

0.5 %

7.0 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories

55,766

53,182

2,584

4.9 %

(3.6 %)

—

8.4 % CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments

73,224

66,244

6,980

10.5 %

(4.3 %)

—

14.8 % Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems

121,824

93,538

28,286

30.2 %

(0.8 %)

17.3 %

13.7 % Net CAG revenue

$1,545,271

$1,438,362

$106,909

7.4 %

(2.6 %)

1.3 %

8.7 %

































Six Months Ended

















































June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dollar

Change

Reported

Revenue

Growth1

Percentage

Change from

Currency

Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue

Growth1















CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$1,350,223

$1,278,580

$71,643

5.6 %

(2.6 %)

0.2 %

8.0 % United States

$892,859

$820,485

$72,374

8.8 %

—

0.1 %

8.7 % International

$457,364

$458,095

($731)

(0.2 %)

(7.3 %)

0.5 %

6.6 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021









Assets:

Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$114,362

$144,454



Accounts receivable, net

412,898

368,348



Inventories

332,565

269,030



Other current assets

183,000

173,823



Total current assets

1,042,825

955,655



Property and equipment, net

594,224

587,667



Other long-term assets, net

970,136

893,881



Total assets

$2,607,185

$2,437,203 Liabilities and Stockholders'











Equity:

Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$127,262

$116,140



Accrued liabilities

387,510

458,909



Line of credit

611,000

73,500



Current portion of long-term debt

—

74,996



Deferred revenue

40,775

40,034



Total current liabilities

1,166,547

763,579



Long-term debt, net of current portion

767,995

775,205



Other long-term liabilities, net

215,635

208,427



Total long-term liabilities

983,630

983,632



Total stockholders' equity

457,008

689,992



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$2,607,185

$2,437,203

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)







June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30, 2021

June 30,

2021 Selected Balance Sheet Information:

Days sales outstanding1

43.2

42.0

42.4

42.7

42.2



Inventory turns2

1.5

1.6

2.0

1.9

2.1



























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by

revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days.

2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average

inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Six Months Ended







June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021









Operating:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$325,944

$406,895



Non-cash adjustments to net income

61,563

79,002



Changes in assets and liabilities

(206,951)

(127,520)



Net cash provided by operating activities

180,556

358,377 Investing:

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(61,924)

(42,744)



Acquisition of intangible assets, businesses and equity investment

(35,000)

(156,506)



Net cash used by investing activities

(96,924)

(199,250) Financing:

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Borrowings under revolving credit facilities, net

537,500

—



Payment of senior debt

(75,000)

—



Payments for the acquisition-related contingent consideration and holdbacks

(2,816)

(1,500)



Repurchases of common stock

(573,060)

(320,787)



Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans

18,379

27,371



Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding payments on restricted stock

(10,390)

(14,952)



Net cash used by financing activities

(105,387)

(309,868)



Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash

(8,337)

(1,053)



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(30,092)

(151,794)



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

144,454

383,928



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$114,362

$232,134

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)







Six Months Ended







June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021









Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 180,556

$ 358,377



Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment

(61,924)

(42,744)



Free cash flow1

$ 118,632

$ 315,633













1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Common Stock Repurchases













Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021









Shares repurchased in the open market

809

341

1,311

618 Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding

—

—

21

28 Total shares repurchased

809

341

1,332

646

















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market

$ 313,455

$ 188,409

$ 576,238

$ 327,622 Cost of shares for employee surrenders

52

3

10,390

14,986 Total cost of shares

$ 313,507

$ 188,412

$ 586,628

$ 342,608

















Average cost per share – open market repurchases

$ 387.78

$ 552.08

$ 439.63

$ 529.45 Average cost per share – employee surrenders

$ 369.63

$ 550.59

$ 504.60

$ 544.08 Average cost per share – total

$ 387.78

$ 552.08

$ 440.63

$ 530.07

