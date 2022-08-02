Top Minecraft creators team-up for second '(RED) Creator Cup' to fight AIDS & COVID-19

Event streams live on Aug 4, 2022, starting 2pm ET. Watch on Twitch & YouTube .

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4, 2022, (RED), the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, will host its second major livestreamed gaming event featuring some of the world's top Minecraft creators to help fight the AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics. The virtual event will raise needed awareness and money to ensure testing, treatment, and vaccines are available to the most vulnerable. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match all money raised from the tournament, more than doubling the impact.

(RED) Creator Cup (PRNewswire)

Bajan Canadian, AntVenom, Joe Bartolozzi, Loony, Papaplatte, Legundo, the ItsFunneh Krew, and SpideyArmy from the Misfits Gaming Group will team-up for the (RED) Creator Cup, which will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube , as well as Facebook , Twitter , and TikTok . Starting at 2:00pm ET, the creators will enter a custom (RED) Minecraft world where they will play and give fans opportunities to trigger real-time in-game events simply by donating.

Gaming fans all over the world can also access (RED)'s Tiltify fundraising tools to host their own fundraising streams, empowering gamers everywhere to stream and support (RED)'s mission wherever they are.

Watch the (RED) Creator Cup, hosted by Erin Ashley Simon, Friskk and DataDave, live, on August 4th.

"COVID-19 has not only devastated lives and livelihoods, but our hard-fought progress against diseases like AIDS. If we want to end the threat of pandemics and combat the injustice of global health emergencies, we need to meet people where they are, engage new communities, and get consumers to care," said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "Esports is one of the hottest trends around and (RED) is engaging gamers and making it easy for them to join the fight and save lives."

"We're amazed at all the work that (RED) has done so far to help people who are living with HIV. That's why we're so excited to be a part of the (RED) Creator Cup this year to help raise awareness of this important cause," said the ItsFunneh Krew.

Fandom, the world's largest fan platform, is teaming up with (RED) to bring its unparalleled connection with the Minecraft and gaming communities to this year's Creator Cup. The tournament will be live streamed on Fandom's Twitch channel where its global audience will have the opportunity to support (RED)'s mission and their favorite Minecraft creators. Fans can also step up their Minecraft knowledge with facts & fan insights about the franchise and its fans, courtesy of Fandom's FanDNA insights offering. Additionally, Fandom will donate media and produce custom content in support of the Creator Cup.

"Here at Fandom, community is truly at the center of everything we do. We're excited to team up with (RED) to not only stand by and draw awareness to their mission of combating AIDS and COVID-19, but to also provide a sense of joy and connection through gaming for fans worldwide," says Stephanie Fried, Chief Marketing Officer at Fandom.

The (RED) Creator Cup takes place amid (RED)'s ongoing summer campaign, (LIVE SUMMER) , a campaign to fight AIDS and COVID-19. Last December, (RED) hosted its first-ever Creator Cup, which brought together creators, influencers and fans across the web to raise over $120,000 in urgent funds for COVID-19 relief.

ABOUT (RED)

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include AM Denmark, Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Barefoot Dreams, Beats by Dr. Dre, Earth Rated, eos, Fiat, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Jeep, KISS Products, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Morel Eyewear, Primark, RAM, The Ridge, Salesforce, Starbucks, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask, Vahdam India and Vespa. (RED) supporters include Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

CONTACT: Sean Simons, sean.simons@red.org

(RED) (PRNewsfoto/(RED)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE (RED)