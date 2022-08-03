OLIVE OIL BOTTLE REUSE TECHNOLOGY; CERTIFIED ORIGINS AND LOOP SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Origins , a European-based company specializing in fresh and authentic extra virgin olive oil, has recently signed a partnership with Loop . As part of the Loop platform, the first refillable Italian Bellucci Extra Virgin Olive Oil line will soon be available in multiple top USA store chains, pioneering this project.

logo with illustrations (PRNewswire)

Loop is a global reuse platform enabled by a multi-stakeholder coalition of manufacturers, retailers, and consumers that aims to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Loop partners with brands and retailers to shift from a disposable to durable supply chain which enables consumers to responsibly shop for a wide variety of commonly used products.

"Loop's goal is to make as many world-class products as possible available to as many consumers as possible," says Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle and Loop. "Bellucci Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a tried-and-true consumer favorite that we will be able to offer in durable, reusable containers, with the convenience of shopping at their local market."

Certified Origins has a strong culture and history of prioritizing sustainability and traceability , with other initiatives implemented across their various global facilities including zero-waste policies and solar panels for renewable energy. They use recycled raw materials and continuously invest in research and alternative packaging solutions.

"Our extreme attention to the quality and traceability of our products, distinguishes us as a leader in the Extra Virgin Olive Oil sector." Adds Nacho Nuez , Managing Director of Certified Origins U.S. operations. "Every bottle of EVOO we deliver is traceable from plant to bottle thanks to a combination of technology , with a BlockChain platform built by Oracle and third-party certifications like the ISO2205 by Bureau Veritas."

Certified Origins mission is to contribute to people's enjoyment and health through good food: the kind made by using wholesome, sustainable, and genuine ingredients. To do so, the company carefully selects unique producers and cooperates with them to promote their gastronomic excellencies worldwide.

