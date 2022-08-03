OnePlus Launches the OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 in New York City

The OnePlus 10T 5G is OnePlus' second global flagship smartphone of 2022, offering ultimate performance and enabling users to Evolve Beyond Speed. OxygenOS 13 is the latest version of OnePlus' signature operating system that delivers fast and smooth performance with a stellar design and enhanced safety features.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global technology brand OnePlus officially launched its newest flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 10T 5G – alongside the next generation of its signature operating system – OxygenOS 13. Both products were launched at Gotham Hall in New York City – marking OnePlus' first in-person launch event in more than two years.

"We're incredibly excited to have launched the OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 with our fans and partners in New York City," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. "The OnePlus 10T takes our signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at an extremely competitive price point. Additionally, OxygenOS 13 demonstrates our commitment to burdenless design, all while expanding features requested by our users – like an improved selection of always-on displays."

The OnePlus 10T 5G

The OnePlus 10T offers ultimate performance thanks to its combination of a powerful chipset, the largest and most powerful cooling system ever in a OnePlus smartphone, super-fast charging, and much more.

Fast and Smooth Performance

The OnePlus 10T takes fast and smooth performance to the next level with the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It offers faster CPU and GPU speeds with improved efficiency, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the largest, most advanced, and most powerful cooling system ever in a OnePlus device. Combined, these technologies empower you to perform intensive and everyday actions – like playing mobile games or scrolling through social media feeds. In fact, OnePlus 10T users can have more than 35 apps suspended in the background at once so you can jump between them at rapid speed, picking up exactly where you left off.

Super-Fast Charging

With support for 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, the OnePlus 10T lets you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time using the device. 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition delivers up to a day's power after just 10 minutes of charging, with a full charge – from 1-100% – taking only 19 minutes.

In North America, the OnePlus 10T charges with 125W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition that similarly provides a day's power with only a 10-minute charge.

The OnePlus 10T's charging system is made safe and efficient by a series of technical innovations, including ourBattery Health Engine, which extends the lifespan and preserves the capacity of the device's large 4,800 mAh battery. The OnePlus 10T's charging system boasts two charging pumps, instead of one like many other smartphones, to deliver faster charging speeds with greater safety, improved efficiency, and reduced heat.

Stronger Connectivity

A total of 15 antennas form the OnePlus 10T's 360° antenna system, providing stronger Wi-Fi and cellular signals no matter how the device is oriented. A feature called Smart Link works in tandem with the OnePlus 10T's antenna system to improve upload signals and speed, particularly in areas with high levels of network congestion.

Burdenless Design

The OnePlus 10T advances OnePlus' burdenless design philosophy with a unibody build – offering an excellent in-hand feel and beautiful Moonstone Black and Jade Green colorways.

A 6.7-inch display covers the front of the OnePlus 10T and provides an exceptional viewing and user experience. The device's adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate also preserves battery life, so you can use it for longer on a single charge. The OnePlus 10T's display is HDR10+ certified and has native support for 10-bit color; this achieves a richer and more realistic viewing experience.

Triple Camera System

The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple camera system on its rear, headlined by the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), Nightscape 2.0, and improved HDR performance, so you can take beautiful shots in bright and low-light conditions.

Accompanying the OnePlus 10T's main camera is an ultra-wide camera and macro camera, ensuring you can capture more in every scene and get up close to subjects respectively.

OxygenOS 12.1

The OnePlus 10T comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android™ 12, and will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Pricing and Availability

In North America, the OnePlus 10T will go on sale on September 29, with pre-orders starting September 1 on Amazon, Best Buy and OnePlus.com. Carrier availability will be announced at a later date.

RAM Storage Colors Price Pre Order Open Sales 8GB 128GB Moonstone Black &

Jade Green USD $649 CAD $849 September 1 on

OnePlus.com,

Amazon and Best Buy September 29 16GB 256GB Moonstone Black &

Jade Green USD $749 CAD $999 September 1 on

OnePlus.com,

Amazon and Best Buy September 29

OxygenOS 13

OxygenOS 13 delivers OnePlus' signature fast and smooth software experience with a stellar Aquamorphic design and enhanced safety, and takes some of the OnePlus community's most adored features even further. The latest version of OxygenOS brings an upgraded experience across the board – including improved customization, gaming, and connectivity.

OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T later this year. Other OnePlus devices that will receive OxygenOS 13 include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger

The OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger combines industry-leading SUPERVOOC charging technology with exceptional portability, enabling you to quickly recharge your devices on the go. The car charger can power the OnePlus 10T from 1-50% in 11 minutes and from 1-100% in 29 minutes. The OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger can power all OnePlus devices, along with other Android handsets and iPhones. It also supports PD charging – allowing you to quickly charge laptops, tablets, mobile gaming consoles, and more.

To ensure the highest levels of charging safety, the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger has a cut-off system that ensures the charger only functions in temperatures at 40°C or cooler. A white ring light displays throughout the charging process to indicate charging is taking place safely.

Pricing and Availability

In North America, the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger will go on sale on September 1 at oneplus.com for USD$39.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com or follow us on:

Instagram - https://instagram.com/oneplus

Facebook - https://facebook.com/oneplus

Twitter - https://twitter.com/oneplus

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneplus

