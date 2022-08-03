RYAN ROSS APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF NEIMAN MARCUS BRAND TO ACCELERATE GROWTH STRATEGY

The integrated luxury retailer invests in dedicated brand leader with 25 years of experience driving customer-focused innovation

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) today announced the appointment of Ryan Ross as President of Neiman Marcus effective Aug. 15, 2022.

Ryan Ross, President of Neiman Marcus (PRNewswire)

The new dedicated brand role is established to fuel acceleration by strengthening the brand and customer experience. Ross will report to Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, NMG, who remains committed to driving momentum for Neiman Marcus Group, partnering with leaders across the business to Make Life Extraordinary for customers, luxury brand partners and associates.

"Ryan is a values-driven leader with a proven track record of achieving rapid growth and optimizing customer-centric experiences," said van Raemdonck. "This new role represents the next step in our Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences strategy, and we're confident that an esteemed omnichannel retail leader like Ryan further positions Neiman Marcus for sustainable growth."

Ross was previously President of Williams Sonoma, where he was responsible for driving integrated channel strategies, customer growth and evolving the relevancy of the brands. He previously held the position of EVP Marketing and Digital at HSN through the company's acquisition by QVC. He also held leadership positions at Harrods, Pottery Barn and Gap, Inc.

"Neiman Marcus is the pinnacle of luxury and maintains the strongest customer relationships in the industry," said Ross. "I look forward to working with a talented team of integrated luxury retail experts to create exceptional experiences for our customers, brand partners and associates."

Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus, remains in her current role reporting to Ross. There will be no change to how Neiman Marcus manages the important relationships with brand partners. Todorovich leads merchandising and buying for Neiman Marcus, architecting a best-in-class brand portfolio with fashion at the heart of the business, as well as creating immersive retail-tainment experiences and curated assortments for customers. She and van Raemdonck will continue working together closely to cultivate the industry's leading luxury brand partnerships.

In addition, David Goubert, Chief Customer Officer, Neiman Marcus, will depart the company and pursue personal interests, including his passion for social impact businesses. In his more than three years at NMG, Goubert led Neiman Marcus through tremendous industry changes.

"David has helped lead us through a significant transformation, establishing a strong roadmap and a dynamic team fueling future success," stated van Raemdonck. "His leadership inspired a culture of trust, ambition and respect across teams – all of which reinforced a successful brand strategy with luxury relationships at its core. We're grateful for David's contributions to Neiman Marcus and wish him well in his next chapter."

NMG has experienced continued acceleration and great results from its growth strategy. The Company surpassed pre-COVID benchmarks throughout 2022, and strong performance is attributed, in part, to a committed luxury customer base. The appointment of Ross as President of Neiman Marcus comes after the company recently announced $500 million investments in technology and supply chain.

