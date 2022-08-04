Crate & Barrel Holdings Announces Holistic Sustainability Commitments

Modern home retailer reinforces values to create a foundation for the future

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. (CBH) is advancing its sustainability and quality-tested goals through a combination of commitments and guiding values that prioritize the wellbeing of people and the planet. The company's goals focus on leading

Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace with corporate responsibility and responsible design at the forefront of everything from products and packaging, to people and social wellness.

"Our vision is to build a home with purpose in order to create happier and healthier communities for future generations. These goals represent our commitment to helping our people and the planet thrive while growing our business," said Janet Hayes , CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings. "This is just the beginning; we are on a journey driven by passion, transparency and accountability at every turn, to leave the world a better place than we found it."

Three core goals for 2025 represent the first urgent commitments for CBH's product assortment:

60 percent Certified Preferred Fibers in our textiles assortment

50 percent FSC ® -Certified furniture

100 percent GREENGUARD Gold Certified Crate & Kids furniture

Increased transparency for tracking and reporting progress across these commitments will also be implemented.

While this is just the beginning of CBH's refreshed sustainability journey, there are seven core values guiding the passionate pursuit of a more sustainable tomorrow that include substantive commitments in material sourcing, the use of recycled materials and circular solutions, transparency in supply chain, reducing emissions, uplifting employees, and providing transparency and security throughout the customer experience:

Climate Neutrality: Setting climate targets and reducing our carbon footprint, from factories and facilities to the customer's doorstep.

Sustainable Materials: Using more sustainably sourced materials in our products, including FSC ® -certified wood, preferred fibers and recycled packaging.

Ethical Supply Chain: Engaging and supporting suppliers in continuous social and environmental improvement.

Circular Solutions: Exploring ways to replace single-use consumption with circular projects, operations and products.

Empowered Employees: Empowering teams throughout the organization to shape innovative sustainability programs and put them into practice.

Conscious Customers: Simplifying the customer experience to promote responsible shopping with clear labeling, third-party verification and sustainable products.

Digital Responsibility: Improving privacy, security and data collection while using tech solutions, such as remote meetings, to reduce emissions.

