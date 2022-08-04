EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 2nd QUARTER 2022

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Firm order backlog ended 2Q22 at US$ 17.8 billion (+US$0.5 billion versus 1Q22). This is the highest quarter backlog post pandemic, driven by solid order activity. Recent announcement of 20 E195-E2 firm order of Porter will be included in 3Q22 backlog.

Reported 2Q22 consolidated gross margin of 22.9% higher than 18.2% reported in 2Q21 , with y-o-y improvement in most segments due to product mix, pricing increase and overall operational performance, including tax efficiencies.

Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ 81.2 million and US$ 124.6 million , respectively, yielding Adjusted EBIT margin of 8.0% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.2% .

In 2Q22, Embraer reported Adjusted Net Income (excluding deferred taxes and special items) of US$ 39.4 million and Earnings per Share of US$ 0.40 .

Free cash flow (FCF) in 2Q22 was a surplus of US$ 91.2 million , representing a significant improvement compared to the US$ 45.1 million in FCF in 2Q21, supported by divestment of Évora's facilities and EVE's IPO offset by working capital needs and liability management strategy.

The Company finished the quarter with net debt of US$ 1.198 billion , or US$ 0.255 billion less than 1Q22 in line with the strategy to improve our capital structure and liability management.

We reaffirm all aspects of our 2022 financial and deliveries guidance, with no material variation.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Leonardo Shinohara, Jose Triques, Caio Moriani and Viviane Pinheiro.

(+55 11) 3040-6874

investor.relations@embraer.com.br

ri.embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 2Q22 Results on:

ENGLISH : Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM (SP Time) / 09:00 AM (NY Time) .

Access Link: https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EsExGKIZTpOBUAtAggVJ9w

To participate by Phone:

• From Brazil: 55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668.

• From U.S.: +1 386 347 5053 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 720 707 2699 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799.

• International Phone Numbers available at https://mzgroup.zoom.us/u/kdl6WjpjTv

ID: 829 8270 9256

Password: 979255

We recommend you call 20 minutes in advance.

THE CONFERENCE CALL WILL ALSO BE BROADCASTED LIVE OVER THE WEB, AT THE ADDRESS: ri.embraer.com.br

View original content:

SOURCE Embraer S.A.