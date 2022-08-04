Modern Health's Second-Annual Elevate Brings Together Influential Leaders and Global Experts to Inspire Cultural Change in Workplace Mental Health

Programming and speakers include exclusive research and conversations with Naomi Osaka, Maverick Carter, Hannah Bronfman, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health, a leading workplace mental health platform supporting enterprises globally, today announced the agenda for Elevate, its two-day global conference taking place virtually on September 7-8, 2022. The theme for Elevate 2022 is "inspiring cultural change in workforce mental health" with conversations and interactive sessions focused on destigmatizing mental health, breaking down barriers of access to clinical care and providing strategies to navigate the future of mental wellness in the workplace.

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. (PRNewsfoto/Modern Health) (PRNewswire)

Attendees will hear from high-profile speakers, practitioners, thought leaders, participate in hands-on workshops led by industry experts and engage in interactive Q&As. The programming will highlight the evolving workforce wellness strategies, the future role of mental health in the workplace, culturally centered care, and how to apply technology to drive value with new care options. Modern Health will also present and share for the first time exclusive findings from a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Modern Health on the impact of employee mental health care in an uncertain economic climate.

"We had an overwhelmingly positive response to Modern Health's Elevate 2021 conference, reinforcing the rapid cultural shift toward the importance of mental health. It also validated what we've known for quite some time – C-suite executives, business leaders and HR professionals are searching for clear, actionable guidance on how to destigmatize mental health in the workplace," said Alyson Watson, Founder & CEO of Modern Health. "While we've seen the conversation start to shift towards greater support and acceptance of mental health due to high-profile individuals and CEOs bravely speaking out about their own struggles, there is still work to be done."

The conference program will include:

Opening Keynote: Fireside chat with Naomi Osaka

Discussions with high-profile individuals on destigmatizing mental health including CEO and Business Leader Maverick Carter , Angel Investor and Founder of HBFIT Hannah Bronfman , and ESPN Sports Broadcast Reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude

Stress Impact on Physical Health Biomarkers

Bringing Your True Self to Work Every Day

Questions You're Afraid to Ask About DEIB and Mental Health

"We're starting to see more workplaces prioritizing their employees' mental health and well-being, and as we look to the future we're optimistic that their strategies will continue to evolve to meet the demand for prioritizing wellness at work," said Dr. Myra Altman, VP of Clinical Strategy & Research at Modern Health. "More than one-third of adults experience symptoms of anxiety or depression, a leading cause of workplace disability worldwide, and everyone experiences ups and downs in their lives. Elevate is meant to normalize and shine a greater spotlight on mental health conversations and inspire change in the workplace, helping give leaders the tools they need to support employees."

The two-day conference will offer mindful moments of self-care with interactive workshops, including sound bath and sound therapy sessions, as well as Modern Health's provider-led group sessions called Circles to help attendees manage stress and burnout in their everyday lives.

Register here to learn how you can keep mental health front and center for your workforce – while breaking down barriers to access to mental health care.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Health