Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Announces Pediatric Certified Duchenne Care Center, Billings Clinic

Leading Duchenne Organization Expands Certification of Clinics that Provide Optimal Care for People with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with 1st Clinic in Montana

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) , a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) , announced the expansion of their renowned Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC) Program with the certification of the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana. This is an exciting addition to the CDCC Program as it is not only the first certification in the state of Montana, but brings comprehensive Duchenne care to a large geographic region with otherwise minimal access to comprehensive care for Duchenne.

Rachel Schrader, MS, APRN, CPNP-PC, PPMD's Vice President of Clinical Care and Education says the certification of Billings Clinic is an exciting addition to the CDCC network, particularly considering the access to Duchenne care it offers for families living in remote parts of Montana, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota. "While the clinic numbers are small, the catchment area is huge, and having a certified center in Billings serves to fill an otherwise gaping hole in our CDCC map. This allows patients to access excellent Duchenne care without having to drive as far as Washington, Colorado, or Wisconsin to access a CDCC. It's really transformational for the families in the region as well as Billings Clinic's continued growth. We are really excited to see how their program develops, and to have the opportunity to partner with them for years to come," said Schrader.

While Billings Clinic has a small Duchenne and Becker population of about 15 patients, the overall neuromuscular program has tripled in size over the last three years upon the arrival of Shelly Eagen, NP. Eagen trained under Dr. Mary Schroth at Wisconsin before relocating to Billings nearly three years ago to serve the local pediatric pulmonary needs and coordination for the neuromuscular program. Further, Dr. Elizabeth "Lynne" Wood joined the team as clinic director in 2021 after completing her training at Children's Hospital Colorado, with whom Billings Clinic has a partnership to ensure quaternary care is available to those in need.

"We are honored to be certified by PPMD as a Certified Duchenne Care Center and are committed to continuing to provide high level, comprehensive multidisciplinary neuromuscular care to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in our region," said Elizabeth Wood, MD and Shelly Eagen, NP on behalf of the Billings Clinic team. "This could never have been achieved without the commitment and dedication of our entire team or without our wonderful patient families. Many thanks to all involved."

PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program supports standardized, comprehensive care and services for all people living with Duchenne. Certification means centers maintain the highest standards in clinical and sub-specialty services, rapidly apply new evidence-based knowledge, minimize heterogeneity in clinical research outcomes, and comply with standards in clinical care that were established by the CDC's Care Considerations . As part of its ongoing mission to end Duchenne, PPMD continues to insist that all people with Duchenne receive comprehensive care.

To learn more about PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program, visit PPMD's website . Click here to learn more about the history of PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program and to access PPMD's first published article on the program.

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY:

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org . Follow PPMD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

ABOUT BILLINGS CLINIC:

Billings Clinic is Montana's largest independent health care organization, serving Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas. A not-for-profit organization led by a physician CEO, Billings Clinic is governed by a board of community members and physicians. At its core, Billings Clinic is a physician-led, integrated multispecialty group practice with a 304-bed hospital and Level II trauma center. Billings Clinic has more than 4,700 employees, including nearly 600 physicians and advanced practitioners offering more than 80 specialties. Billings Clinic is the first Magnet-designated health care organization in Montana and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. More information can be found at www.billingsclinic.com.

