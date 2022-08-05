REALM Global Receives Accolades As 2022 Top Luxury Standout Earning The Coveted Inman Golden I Award At Luxury Connect Event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM™ Global has been recognized as the Top Luxury Standout for 2022 by Inman Media, the real estate industry's leading resource. The Inman Golden I Club is the highest honor in luxury real estate bestowed by the Inman editorial team each year. REALM joins the ranks of a prestigious group of agents, brokers, creative thinkers, and deal makers who are being recognized for testing the boundaries of the luxury real estate world and leading the industry into the future. Winners were announced at the Inman Luxury Connect event in Las Vegas.

REALM Global Founder and CEO Julie Faupel and Founding Partner Brennan Buckley accept the prestigious Golden I Award for REALM as the Top Luxury Real Estate Standout at a recent industry meeting in Las Vegas. (PRNewswire)

"Since our launch in March 2020, REALM's singular purpose has been to strengthen the individual through the power of community," said Julie Faupel, Founder and CEO. "I am so proud of the community that exists within REALM and I am humbled by the support that we continue to see throughout the industry. The reach of a real estate professional has historically been limited by geography, brand or discipline, and through REALM we are proving every day that excellence cannot be limited or defined."

"The REALM platform and services are entirely informed by industry professionals, providing an incredible advantage as we continue to build the membership," continued Brennan Buckley, Founding Partner. "The fact that we are constantly listening to the members, hearing the feedback and implementing those enhancements ensures that they feel confident about the value REALM provides to their businesses and their clients."

Since REALM debuted in March of 2020, the "brand-agnostic" platform has focused on building the community agent-by-agent. Today, REALM is comprised of 500+ elite luxury producers from over 40 states, 12 countries and 110 different real estate brands. Every member is vetted and passes both a certification regarding their production-level as well as a reputation-check, followed by a personal interview.

"The membership that we've built within REALM consists of colleagues who are performing at the very highest level of the industry," said Faupel. "The members of REALM are on the forefront of the business; they are the real estate professionals who are defining the business of tomorrow and, as we scale, we are mindful not to sacrifice integrity for headcount. It is an honor to be spotlighted by Inman for our commitment to the excellence within the industry."

As for the future of REALM, both Faupel and Buckley are excited to expand services that support the philosophy of relationships enhanced by technology. "We have strategic partners that are unmatched in the industry; a world-class development team at Curve10 Technologies, content and thought-leadership led by Sandow Media/Luxe Magazine, and data consolidated from respected sources like WealthX," reports Buckley. "We are in discussions with other partners who are experts in their discipline, reflect the same commitment to excellence and will continue to elevate the level of service and performance of our constituents."

About REALM

REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking, and its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer and includes a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member's clients, and then matches elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have.

