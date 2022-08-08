DLA Piper represents SixGen in its acquisition of Fourcast Management and Analysis

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented SixGen, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and products company based in Maryland, in its acquisition of Fourcast Management and Analysis, Inc., a Maryland-based technology management consulting company.

SixGen provides world-class cybersecurity services and products to protect government organizations and commercial industries. Using innovative processes, tools, and advanced techniques, SixGen predicts and overcomes cybersecurity vulnerabilities. SixGen prioritizes best practices, customer requirements and privacy and overall mission impact.

The strategic acquisition of Fourcast Management and Analysis – a leading management consulting company that provides seasoned advisory services, skills, and assistance in the areas of finance, budget and cost estimation – will bolster SixGen's mission to provide the highest quality services to customers and enable employee growth through diversified opportunities.

"Congratulations to SixGen on this strategic acquisition of Fourcast, which will allow the company to grow in the cybersecurity and professional services sector," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice who led the team that advised SixGen. "It was a pleasure collaborating and bringing together our deep knowledge and capabilities in the professional services industry to close this deal."

"We're immensely proud of this pivotal deal. We thoroughly enjoyed working with the DLA Piper team and believe this acquisition will have an immediate impact on the level of service we can provide to our customers," said Chris Brady, chairman of Chart National, an investor in SixGen.

In addition to Houle (Washington, DC), the deal team included partners Thomas Pilkerton III, Julia Kovacs and Jordan Bailowitz (all three in Baltimore) and Brad Jorgensen (Austin); of counsel Christopher Armstrong (Baltimore); and associate Josh Feldman (Baltimore).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 12 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

View original content:

SOURCE DLA Piper