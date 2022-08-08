FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Total Third Quarter 2022 Distribution of $0.67 per share, and Increases Base Distribution to $0.61 per share

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, that its board of directors has declared a total third quarter 2022 distribution totaling $0.67 per share, and that the Company has increased its base distribution to $0.61 per share.

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022(1)

Net investment income of $0.71 per share, compared to $0.77 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022



Net asset value of $26.41 per share, compared to $27.33 per share as of March 31, 2022



Total net realized and unrealized loss of $0.96 per share, compared to a total net realized and unrealized gain of $0.02 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022



Total purchases of $804 million versus $906 million of sales and repayments, including $87 million of sales to its joint venture Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC



Net debt to equity ratio (3) as of June 30, 2022 was 115%, compared to 112% as of March 31, 2022



Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $0.68 per share(4)

"FSK delivered another strong quarter of results as our adjusted net investment income per share of $0.67 exceeded our public guidance of $0.65 per share," said Michael C. Forman, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman. "As we look toward the second half of the year, we expect the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate increases will have a positive effect on our net investment income as approximately 87% of our debt investments are floating rate structures. As a result, we are pleased to announce a total quarterly distribution of $0.67 per share, which includes an increased quarterly base distribution of $0.61 per share."

Declaration of Distribution for Third Quarter 2022

FSK's board of directors has declared a total cash distribution for the third quarter of $0.67 per share, consisting of a base distribution of $0.61 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share, which will be paid on or about October 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2022.

Portfolio Highlights as of June 30, 2022

Total fair value of investments was $16.2 billion of which 71% was invested in senior secured securities.



Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments (5) was 9.9%, compared to 8.9% as of March 31, 2022 . Excluding the impact of merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 9.2%, compared to 8.3% as of March 31, 2022 .



Weighted average annual yield on all debt investments (5) was 9.3%, compared to 8.6% as of March 31, 2022 . Excluding the impact of merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 8.6%, compared to 7.9% as of March 31, 2022 .



Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 18% as of June 30, 2022 , compared to 19% as of March 31, 2022 .



As of June 30, 2022 , investments on non-accrual status represented 2.9% and 4.9% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 1.5% and 3.2% as of March 31, 2022 .

Portfolio Data As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Total fair value of investments Number of Portfolio Companies

$ 16,178 190 $ 16,554 195 Asset Class (based on fair value)





Senior Secured Loans — First Lien

61.9 % 59.9 % Senior Secured Loans — Second Lien

8.0 % 8.6 % Other Senior Secured Debt

0.7 % 0.7 % Subordinated Debt

0.5 % 0.5 % Asset Based Finance

13.1 % 13.2 % Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC

9.3 % 8.9 % Equity/Other

6.5 % 8.2 % Interest Rate Type (based on fair value)





% Variable Rate Debt Investments

68.4 % 68.9 % % Fixed Rate Debt Investments

9.9 % 10.2 % % Other Income Producing Investments

14.4 % 14.4 % % Non-Income Producing Investments(7)

4.4 % 5.0 % % of Investments on Non-Accrual(6)

2.9 % 1.5 %

Leverage and Liquidity as of June 30, 2022

Net debt to equity ratio (3) of 115%, based on $9.3 billion in total debt outstanding, $269 million of cash and foreign currency and $471 million of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of $7.5 billion . FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 3.51%.



Cash and foreign currency of $269 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $1,943 million , subject to borrowing base and other limitations.



As of June 30, 2022 , 51% of the Company's approximately $9,347 million of total debt outstanding was in unsecured debt and 49% in secured debt.

Supplemental Information

An investor presentation containing financial and operating information will be made available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com under Earnings presentations.

About FS KKR Capital Corp.

FSK is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSK seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies. FSK is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to FSK.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to future events or future performance or operations of FSK. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSK's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, geo-political risks, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's operating area and the price at which shares of FSK's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSK makes with the SEC. FSK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The press release above contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSK. The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSK undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSK, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's future results.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which FSK filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on August 8, 2022, as well as FSK's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and FSK's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on FSK's website at www.fskkradvisor.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain Information About Distributions

The determination of the tax attributes of FSK's distributions is made annually as of the end of its fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. FSK intends to update stockholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to stockholders will be reported to stockholders annually on Form 1099-DIV.

The timing and amount of any future distributions on FSK's shares of common stock are subject to applicable legal restrictions and the sole discretion of its board of directors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions.

FSK may fund its cash distributions to stockholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies, proceeds from the sale of shares of FSK's common stock and borrowings. FSK has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that FSK will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except share and per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Investment income















From non-controlled/unaffiliated investments:















Interest income

$ 229

$ 108

$ 470

$ 195 Paid-in-kind interest income

15

9

33

19 Fee income

13

22

40

33 Dividend and other income

17

8

25

12 From non-controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

7

1

17

4 Paid-in-kind interest income

14

2

25

8 Fee income

0

—

2

— Dividend and other income

2

0

7

0 From controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

11

2

21

4 Paid-in-kind interest income

11

7

25

8 Fee income

0

1

0

1 Dividend and other income

60

46

110

73 Total investment income

379

206

775

357

















Operating expenses















Management fees

63

30

125

55 Subordinated income incentive fees

37

8

77

8 Administrative services expenses

4

2

8

4 Accounting and administrative fees

1

0

2

1 Interest expense

83

46

160

88 Other general and administrative expenses

3

4

10

7 Total operating expenses

191

90

382

163 Incentive fee waiver

(15)

—

(30)

— Net expenses

176

90

352

163 Net investment income

203

116

423

194

















Realized and unrealized gain/loss















Net realized gain (loss) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

177

1

151

(82) Non-controlled/affiliated investments

45

64

39

64 Controlled/affiliated investments

(39)

(13)

(39)

(56) Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency forward contracts

2

0

7

— Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency

6

(1)

7

(3) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

(251)

466

(291)

575 Non-controlled/affiliated investments

(71)

142

(41)

169 Controlled/affiliated investments

(184)

76

(147)

182 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency forward contracts

15

2

16

3 Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency

27

12

30

18 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss)

(273)

749

(268)

870 Provision for taxes on realized gains on investments

$ (3)

$ —

$ (3)

$ — Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ (73)

$ 865

$ 152

$ 1,064

















Per share information—basic and diluted















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

(Earnings (Losses) per Share)

$ (0.26)

$ 5.75

$ 0.53

$ 7.76 Weighted average shares outstanding

283,876,365

150,356,079

284,098,718

137,129,503

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except share and per share amounts)













June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021



(Unaudited)

Assets







Investments, at fair value







Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (amortized cost—$12,620 and $12,419, respectively)

$ 12,468

$ 12,558 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$879 and $860, respectively)

837

859 Controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$3,114 and $2,778, respectively)

2,873

2,684 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost—$16,613 and $16,057, respectively)

16,178

16,101 Cash

232

258 Foreign currency, at fair value (cost—$37 and $119, respectively)

37

119 Receivable for investments sold and repaid

498

567 Income receivable

190

153 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

24

9 Deferred financing costs

24

16 Prepaid expenses and other assets

6

5 Total assets

$ 17,189

$ 17,228 Liabilities







Payable for investments purchased

$ 27

$ 2 Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $39 and $38, respectively)

9,306

9,142 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

0

1 Stockholder distributions payable

193

176 Management fees payable

63

60 Subordinated income incentive fees payable

22

19 Administrative services expense payable

5

5 Interest payable

77

70 Other accrued expenses and liabilities

9

23 Total liabilities

9,702

9,498 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 283,470,828 and 284,543,091 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

0

0 Capital in excess of par value

9,635

9,658 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(2,148)

(1,928) Total stockholders' equity

7,487

7,730 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 17,189

$ 17,228 Net asset value per share of common stock at period end

$ 26.41

$ 27.17

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). FSK uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSK's financial results with other BDCs.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with FSK's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)









Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 GAAP net investment income per share $ 0.71

$ 0.77 Accretion resulting from merger accounting $ (0.04)

$ (0.05) Excise Taxes $ — 0 $ — Adjusted net investment income per share(2) $ 0.67

$ 0.72 GAAP Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $ (0.96)

$ 0.02 Unrealized appreciation from merger accounting $ 0.04

$ 0.05 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gain(2) $ (0.92)

$ 0.07





1) Per share data was derived by using the weighted average shares of FSK's common stock outstanding during the applicable period.

Per share numbers may not sum due to rounding. 2) Adjusted net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income is presented for all periods as GAAP net investment income excluding (i) the accrual for the capital gains incentive fee for realized and unrealized gains; (ii) excise taxes (iii) the impact of accretion resulting from merger accounting; and (iv) certain non-recurring operating expenses that are one-time in nature and are not representative of ongoing operating expenses incurred during FSK's normal course of business (referred to herein as one-time expenses). FSK uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other business development companies. Adjusted net realized and unrealized gain is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net realized and unrealized gain is presented for all periods as GAAP realized and unrealized gains to exclude the impact of the merger accounting. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP net investment income to adjusted net investment income and GAAP net realized and unrealized gain to adjusted net realized and unrealized gain can be found above. 3) Net debt to equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets. 4) The per share data for distributions reflects the amount of distributions paid per share of our common stock to stockholders of record during each applicable period. 5) See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 for important information, including information related to the calculation and definition of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments, weighted average annual yield on all debt investments, variable rate debt investments, fixed rate debt investments, other income producing investments and non-income producing investments. 6) Interest income is recorded on an accrual basis. See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 for a description of FSK's revenue recognition policy. 7) Does not include investments on non-accrual status.

