ID.me Offers a Wide-Ranging Choice of Language Accessibility Options in the Digital Identity Verification Marketplace

The Expansive Language Capabilities Advance Digital Equity for ID.me Users By Providing Self-Serve Verification in Nine Languages and Video Chat Verification in up to 16 Languages

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , the secure digital identity network, empowers Americans to verify their identities through its offering of the most diverse language options in the digital identity marketplace. The language support that ID.me provides helps make digital identity verification equitable for all Americans.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau , 67 million Americans speak a language other than English at home, but more often than not are expected to speak it when accessing critical government benefits. These populations have often been left behind simply because of the language barrier. ID.me breaks down those barriers with its inclusive options. The ID.me network allows the user to set the language preference for self-verification to one of nine different languages and offers video chat agents who can communicate in up to 16 different languages.

"Language accessibility is a critically important component of digital equity for individuals who do not speak English. To increase access to vital services for these communities, ID.me spent significant time and effort as part of our broader efforts to make digital identity more equitable," said Blake Hall, co-founder and CEO of ID.me. "The language options ID.me offers substantially increase access to government programs for millions of Americans by providing them with the necessary tools to verify their identities safely and efficiently."

Over the past five years, ID.me has offered 16 languages: English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, German, Nepali, Arabic, French, Turkish, American Sign Language, Korean, Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Russian, and Creole. If an urgent need is identified by one of ID.me's customers, the company will work quickly to add additional languages or provide services to assist users.

ID.me is committed to expanding the company's language options until this barrier is no longer a reason for people to be locked out of government services.

To learn more, visit https://insights.id.me/article/leading-in-digital-equity-with-multiple-languages/.

About ID.me

The ID.me secure digital identity network includes partnerships in 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me 's Identity Gateway also maintains a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me strives towards its mission of "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have secure access to services. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me

