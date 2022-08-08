TV AZTECA REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO DIALOGUE IN ORDER TO REORGANIZE LIABILITIES WITH THE 2004 NOTEHOLDERS

—Within the last 18 months, the company has amortized more than $3,300 million pesos of its debt—

—The trustee of the holders of the notes provided with a notification of acceleration of the maturity of $400 million dollars due 2024—

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, received a notification issued by The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee of the holders of the notes, informing about the intention of the early expiration of its $400 million dollars notes due 2024.

Within the last 18 months, the company has amortized debt with cost in the amount of $3,347 million pesos, strengthening its capital structure and reiterating its commitment to preserve a solid strategic, financial and operating condition.

The company has maintained a dialogue with the holders of the 2024 notes to reach an agreement that is favorable for all parties.

TV Azteca will continue working within a strict financial discipline to guarantee operations that benefit audiences, employees and clients, in compliance with regulation.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

