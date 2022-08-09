IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BAODING, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2022.
Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Despite the negative impact associated with the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic to our business during the second quarter of 2022, we strived to provide high-quality products to our customers. As business activities gradually return to normal, we expect to take the necessary steps to strengthen our business resilience and improve our competitive advantages to prepare for growth opportunities ahead. With our dedicated team's effort and our long-term strategy of exploring growth opportunities in the industry, we remain confident about our business fundamentals and potential to grow. Despite the challenging environment, we anticipate to continue to execute our strategic initiatives, expand our business, and improve operating efficiency. In addition, we remain focused on improving our products to meet the evolving demands of our customers and strengthen our relationship with customers. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022 and beyond, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our growth goals and create long-term values for shareholders."
Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
($ millions)
2022
2021
% Change
Revenues
31.79
46.53
-31.7 %
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
25.85
30.25
-14.5 %
Light-Weight CMP**
5.44
6.56
-17.1 %
Offset Printing Paper
-
7.18
-100.0 %
Tissue Paper Products
0.41
2.43
-83.1 %
Face Masks
0.09
0.11
-19.6 %
Gross profit
0.63
3.03
-79.1 %
Gross profit (loss) margin
2.0 %
6.5 %
-4.5 pp****
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
4.3 %
5.1 %
-0.8 pp****
Light-Weight CMP**
6.0 %
6.7 %
-0.7 pp****
Offset Printing Paper
-
17.7 %
-17.7 pp****
Tissue Paper Products***
-198.0 %
-9.6 %
-188.4 pp****
Face Masks
20.8 %
10.0 %
10.8 pp****
Operating income (loss)
-1.24
0.43
-386.9 %
Net loss
-0.29
-0.45
36.5 %
EBITDA
3.55
9.03
-60.7 %
Basic and Diluted loss per share
-0.003
-0.01
70.1 %
* Products from PM6
** Products from PM1
*** Products from PM8 and PM9
**** pp represents percentage points
- Revenue decreased by 31.7% to approximately $31.79 million, mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products.
- Gross profit decreased by 79.1% to approximately $0.63 million. Total gross margin decreased by 4.5 percentage point to 2.0%.
- Loss from operations was approximately $1.24million, compared to income from operations of approximately $0.43 million for the same period of last year.
- Net loss was approximately $0.29 million, or loss per share of $0.003, compared to net loss of approximately $0.45 million, or loss per share of $0.01, for the same period of last year.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was approximately $3.55million, compared to $9.03 million for the same period of last year.
Revenue
For the second quarter of 2022, total revenue decreased by 31.7%, to approximately $31.79 million from approximately $46.53 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in total revenue was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products.
The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively:
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Regular CMP
25,853
53,943
479
30,252
60,507
500
Light-Weight CMP
5,436
11,642
467
6,561
13,491
486
Offset Printing Paper
-
-
-
7,184
10,415
690
Tissue Paper Products
411
383
1,074
2,428
2,196
1,106
Total
31,701
65,968
481
46,426
86,609
536
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Face Masks
88
3,014
29
109
2,635
41
Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, decreased by 15.0%, to approximately $31.29 million and accounted for 98.4% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2022, compared to approximately $36.81million, or 79.1% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 65,585 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $477/tonne in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 73,998 tonnes at an ASP of $497/tonne in the same period of last year.
Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP decreased by 14.5%, to approximately $25.85 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $30.25 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 53,943 tonnes of regular CMP at an ASP of $479/tonne during the second quarter of 2022, compared to 60,507 tonnes at an ASP of $500/tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP decreased by 17.1%, to approximately $5.44 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $6.56 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 11,642 tonnes of light-weight CMP at an ASP of $467/tonne for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 13,491 tonnes at an ASP of $486/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from offset printing paper was $nil for the second quarter of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $7.18 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 10,415 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $690/tonne in the second quarter of 2021.
Revenue from tissue paper products decreased by 83.1%, to approximately $0.41million for the second quarter of 2022, from approximately $2.43 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 383 tonnes of tissue paper products at an ASP of $1,074/tonne for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2,196 tonnes at an ASP of $1,106/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from face masks decreased by 19.6%, to approximately $0.09 million for the second quarter of 2022, from $0.11 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 3,014 thousand pieces of face masks for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2,635 thousand pieces of face masks for the same period of last year.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Total cost of sales decreased by 28.4%, to approximately $31.15 million for the second quarter of 2022 from approximately $43.51 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in overall cost of sales was mainly due to the decrease in sales quantity of regular CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $459, $439, $nil and $3,200, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $475, $454, $567 and $1,211, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Total gross profit was approximately $0.63 million for the second quarter of 2022, compare to the gross profit of approximately $3.03 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross margin was 2.0% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 6.5% for the same period of last year. Gross profit(loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 4.3%, 6.0%, nil%, -198.0% and 20.8%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 5.1%, 6.7%, 17.7%, -9.6% and 10.0%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by 28.0%, to approximately $1.87 million for the second quarter of 2022 from approximately $2.60 million for the same period of last year.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was approximately $1.24 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 386.9%, from income from operations of approximately $0.43 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 3.9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to operating income margin of 0.9% for the same period of last year.
Net Loss
Net loss was approximately $0.29 million, or loss per share of $0.003, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of approximately $0.45 million, or loss per share of $0.01, for the same period of last year.
EBITDA
EBITDA was approximately $3.55 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to approximately $9.03 million for the same period of last year.
Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
(Amounts expressed in US$)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
($ millions)
2022
2021
Net loss
-0.29
-0.45
Add: Income tax
-0..24
5.12
Net interest expense
0.26
0.28
Depreciation and amortization
3.82
4.07
EBITDA
3.55
9.03
First Half of 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
($ millions)
2022
2021
% Change
Revenues
47.27
70.74
-33.2 %
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
38.95
47.22
-17.5 %
Light-Weight CMP**
7.36
10.31
-28.6 %
Offset Printing Paper
-
9.30
-100.0 %
Tissue Paper Products
0.81
3.68
-78.0 %
Face Masks
0.14
0.24
-39.8 %
Gross profit
0.94
4.86
-80.6 %
Gross profit (loss) margin
2.0 %
6.9 %
-4.9 pp****
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
4.6 %
6.3 %
-1.7 pp****
Light-Weight CMP**
6.5 %
8.3 %
-1.8 pp****
Offset Printing Paper
-
18.1 %
-18.1 pp****
Tissue Paper Products***
-170.2 %
-18.7 %
-151.5 pp****
Face Masks
24.2 %
14.8 %
9.4 pp****
Operating loss
-4.19
-0.29
-1331.9 %
Net loss
-2.78
-4.79
42.1 %
EBITDA
4.75
8.96
-46.9 %
Basic and Diluted loss per share
-0.03
-0.10
72.7 %
* Products from PM6
** Products from PM1
*** Products from PM8 and PM9
**** pp represents percentage points
Revenue
For the first half of 2022, total revenue decreased by 33.2%, to approximately $47.27 million from approximately $70.74 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in total revenue was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products.
The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the first half of 2022 and 2021, respectively:
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Regular CMP
38,953
79,188
492
47,216
94,133
502
Light-Weight CMP
7,364
15,483
476
10,309
21,161
487
Offset Printing Paper
-
-
-
9,300
13,557
686
Tissue Paper Products
810
780
1,038
3,680
3,317
1,109
Total
47,126
95,451
494
70,505
132,168
533
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Face Masks
144
12,664
11
239
6,470
37
Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, decreased by 19.5%, to approximately $46.32 million and accounted for 98.0% of total revenue for first half of 2022, compared to approximately $57.53million, or 81.3% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 94,671 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $489/tonne in first half of 2022, compared to 115,294 tonnes at an ASP of $499/tonne in the same period of last year.
Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP decreased by 17.5%, to approximately $38.95 million for first half of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $47.22 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 79,188 tonnes of regular CMP at an ASP of $492/tonne during the first half of 2022, compared to 94,133 tonnes at an ASP of $502/tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP decreased by 28.6%, to approximately $7.36 million for the first half of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $10.31 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 15,483 tonnes of light-weight CMP at an ASP of $476/tonne for the first half of 2022, compared to 21,161tonnes at an ASP of $487/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from offset printing paper was $nil for the first half of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $9.30 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 13,557 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $686/tonne in the first half of 2021.
Revenue from tissue paper products decreased by 78.0%, to approximately $0.81 million for the first half of 2022, from approximately $3.68 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 780 tonnes of tissue paper products at an ASP of $1,038/tonne for the first half of 2022, compared to 3,317 tonnes at an ASP of $1,109/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from face masks decreased by 39.8%, to approximately $0.14 million for the first half of 2022, from $0.24 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 12,664 thousand pieces of face masks for the first half of 2022, compared to 6,470 thousand pieces of face masks for the same period of last year.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Total cost of sales decreased by 29.7%, to approximately $46.33 million for the first half of 2022 from approximately $65.88 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in overall cost of sales was mainly due to the decrease in sales quantity of CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $469, $445,$nil and $2,805, respectively, for the first half of 2022, compared to $470, $447, $562 and $1,317, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Total gross profit was approximately $0.94 million for the first half of 2022, compare to the gross profit of approximately $4.86 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross margin was 2.0% for the first half of 2022, compared to 6.9% for the same period of last year. Gross profit(loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 4.6%, 6.5%, nil%, -170.2% and 24.2%, respectively, for the first half of 2022, compared to 6.3%, 8.3%, 18.1%, -18.7% and 14.8%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased by 0.3%, to approximately $5.17 million for the first half of 2022 from approximately $5.15 million for the same period of last year.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was approximately $4.19 million for the first half of 2022, an increase of 1331.9%, from loss from operations of approximately $0.29 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 8.9% for the first half of 2022, compared to operating loss margin of 0.4% for the same period of last year.
Net Loss
Net loss was approximately $2.78 million, or loss per share of $0.03, for the first half of 2022, compared to net loss of approximately $4.79 million, or loss per share of $0.10, for the same period of last year.
EBITDA
EBITDA was approximately $4.75 million for the first half of 2022, compared to approximately $8.96 million for the same period of last year.
Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
(Amounts expressed in US$)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
($ millions)
2022
2021
Net loss
-2.78
-4.79
Add: Income tax
-0.59
5.02
Net interest expense
0.53
0.56
Depreciation and amortization
7.59
8.17
EBITDA
4.75
8.96
Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), and long-term debt (including related party loans) of approximately $14.34million, $11.10million and $4.92million, respectively, compared to approximately $11.20 million, $13.52 million and $2.98 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.
Net accounts receivable was approximately $3.82 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to approximately $4.87 million as of December 31, 2021. Net inventory was approximately $6.63 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to approximately $5.84 million as of December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had current assets of approximately $48.45 million and current liabilities of approximately $17.33million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $31.12 million. This was compared to current assets of approximately $55.52 million and current liabilities of approximately $20.43 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $35.09 million as of December 31, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $3.95million for the first half of 2022, compared to net cash used in operating activities of approximately $15.57 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $7.32 million for the first half of 2022, compared to approximately $0.17 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $6.67 million for the first half of 2022, compared to approximately $41.67 million for the same period of last year.
About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.
Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/.
Forward-looking Statement
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.
For more information, please contact:
At the Company
Email: ir@itpackaging.cn
Tel: +86 312 8698215
Investor Relations
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com
Tel: +1-917-609-0333
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and bank balances
$
14,344,077
$
11,201,612
Restricted cash
—
—
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $51,319 and
$69,053 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
3,820,123
4,868,934
Inventories
6,629,657
5,844,895
Prepayments and other current assets
22,807,300
25,796,640
Due from related parties
844,431
7,804,068
Total current assets
48,445,588
55,516,149
Prepayment on property, plant and equipment
—
43,446,210
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
2,092,625
2,286,459
Property, plant, and equipment, net
161,195,384
126,587,428
Value-added tax recoverable
2,226,703
2,430,277
Deferred tax asset non-current
11,501,093
11,268,679
Total Assets
$
225,461,393
$
241,535,202
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Short-term bank loans
$
5,958,518
$
5,958,561
Current portion of long-term loans from credit union
4,410,406
6,838,465
Lease liability
224,219
210,161
Accounts payable
17,098
10,255
Advance from customers
37,709
39,694
Due to related parties
727,433
727,433
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
228,624
291,206
Other payables and accrued liabilities
5,507,880
5,250,539
Income taxes payable
219,307
1,108,038
Total current liabilities
17,331,194
20,434,352
Loans from credit union
4,917,007
2,980,065
Deferred gain on sale-leaseback
100,820
155,110
Lease liability - non-current
20,299
152,233
Derivative liability
716,901
2,063,534
Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIE without recourse
23,086,221
25,785,294
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, 500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value per share,
99,050
99,050
Additional paid-in capital
88,927,787
88,927,787
Statutory earnings reserve
6,080,574
6,080,574
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(102,441)
10,496,168
Retained earnings
107,370,202
110,146,329
Total stockholders' equity
202,375,172
215,749,908
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
225,461,393
$
241,535,202
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
31,788,884
$
46,534,915
$
47,270,502
$
70,744,342
Cost of sales
(31,154,847)
(43,505,895)
(46,326,020)
(65,884,317)
Gross Profit
634,037
3,029,019
944,482
4,860,024
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,869,802)
(2,597,611)
(5,170,683)
(5,152,929)
Gain on acquisition
(1,840)
—
32,163
—
(Loss) Income from Operations
(1,237,605)
431,408
(4,194,038)
(292,905)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
4,924
11,719
8,379
16,052
Subsidy income
—
1,104
—
197,891
Interest expense
(259,106)
(283,899)
(529,919)
(562,800)
Gain (Loss) on derivative liability
960,045
4,509,007
1,346,633
872,040
(Loss) Income before Income Taxes
(531,742)
4,669,339
(3,368,945)
230,278
Provision for Income Taxes
243,829
(5,122,587)
592,818
(5,022,382)
Net Loss
(287,913)
(453,248)
(2,776,127)
(4,792,104)
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(11,524,747)
3,416,162
(10,598,609)
1,947,392
Total Comprehensive (Loss) Income
$
(11,812,660)
$
2,962,914
$
(13,374,736)
$
(2,844,712)
Losses Per Share:
Basic and Diluted Losses per Share
$
(0.003)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.10)
Outstanding – Basic and Diluted
99,049,900
46,638,550
99,049,900
46,638,550
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
(2,776,127)
$
(4,792,104)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
7,592,319
8,166,403
(Gain) Loss on derivative liability
(1,346,633)
(872,040)
Gain on acquisition
(33,178)
—
(Recovery from) Allowance for bad debts
(14,731)
53,074
Deferred tax
(821,225)
3,764,689
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
845,450
(3,229,340)
Prepayments and other current assets
1,963,348
(8,060,524)
Inventories
(1,111,160)
(10,412,117)
Accounts payable
7,588
144,206
Related parties
—
(860,721)
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
(49,534)
86,928
Other payables and accrued liabilities
553,308
15,529
Income taxes payable
(859,643)
425,654
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
3,949,782
(15,570,363)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(681,640)
(171,541)
Acquisition of land
(6,642,665)
—
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(7,324,305)
(171,541)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net
—
41,837,553
Repayment of bank loans
—
(77,301)
Payment of capital lease obligation
(102,902)
(88,661)
Loan repaid by a related party
6,776,889
—
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
6,673,987
41,671,591
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(156,999)
201,419
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,142,465
26,131,106
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
11,201,612
4,142,437
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period
$
14,344,077
$
30,273,543
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost
$
165,629
$
312,344
Cash paid for income taxes
$
1,088,049
$
265,450
Cash and bank balances
14,344,077
30,273,543
Restricted cash
—
—
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash
14,344,077
30,273,543
View original content:
SOURCE IT Tech Packaging, Inc.