Metabolon Announces Joint Development Agreement with Mayo Clinic to Create New Diagnostic Tests

Metabolon and Mayo Clinic will jointly research disease biomarkers and develop novel diagnostic tests for use in Mayo Clinic's nationwide reference laboratories

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced a joint development agreement with Mayo Clinic to develop novel metabolomic biomarker diagnostic tests. Metabolon will analyze Mayo Clinic patient clinical samples across multiple cohorts to look for disease biomarkers. New diagnostic tests for Mayo Clinic to use in its nationwide Mayo Clinic Laboratories will be designed using these biomarkers.

Metabolon and Mayo Clinic will initially focus their investigation on metabolite biomarkers indicating inflammatory bowel disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Additional potential collaboration areas include research into biomarkers revealing the presence of Alzheimer's disease, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, inflammatory arthritis, and others.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with Mayo Clinic, as they bring significant clinical strength and robust commercialization capabilities to this vital research. Mayo Clinic's laboratories are the third-largest in the U.S., performing over 25 million diagnostic tests each year," said Rohan Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO of Metabolon. "Collaborating with Mayo Clinic has the potential to help both parties expand their cutting-edge research into the critical role of metabolomic biomarkers as valuable indicators of human health."

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,800+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Precision Metabolomics™ platform is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

