Tree Hut Brews Up New Coffee-Scented Scrubs

The Viral Beauty Brand Expands Cult-Fave Scrub Line For Fall

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cozy up this fall with the latest launch from Tree Hut, the makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs. The fan-favorite scrub brand beloved by millions, just released two new scrubs to add to its delicious lineup of self-care staples. To perk up the fall season, the brand launched Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Scrub and Velvet Coffee Shea Sugar Scrub, available now on shelves at Ulta and on Ulta.com.

Tree Hut launches NEW Shea Sugar Scrubs in Pumpkin Spice Latte and Velvet Coffee (PRNewswire)

Giving its devoted fans new scents for the season, Tree Hut understands the importance of infusing its tried-and-true products with good-for-you ingredients that both feel and smell good. With 47 percent of adults saying they smell body care products before purchasing*, the brand continues to produce scent profiles that excite its consumers. These products fill your bath-scape with a sweet fragrance while gently buffing away dull, dry skin to reveal glowing skin that is both hydrated and nourished.

"With the outpouring of fan love for the Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrubs on social media, we made it our mission to continue creating new, exciting products that our consumers would love," said Senior Product Development Manager, Kristal Harmon. "We know that our fans love to build and expand their scent wardrobes so we're bringing the essence of the fall season to Tree Hut's already vast selection of Sugar Scrubs."

Based off one of the hottest fall drinks, the brand's Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Scrub is infused with the warm aroma of pumpkin and nutmeg, with notes of orange zest, cinnamon and vanilla. It features the skin-loving Shea Sugar Scrub base that includes sugar, shea butter and an array of natural oils. Plus, this product has the benefits of pumpkin enzymes, which is known to be rich in vitamins A and E and helps refine skin texture for super smooth skin and nutmeg seed powder, a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient known to help reduce skin inflammation and even skin tone. The Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Scrub is exclusively found at Ulta and on Ulta.com

For the ultimate coffee lover, the Velvet Coffee Shea Sugar Scrub might just be a new morning essential. Before grabbing a cup of joe, start the day with a self-care pick me up. Tree Hut's Velvet Coffee Shea Sugar Scrub fills the bathroom with the scent of coffee, sweet maple syrup and creamy caramel. It's formulated with sugar, shea butter, an array of natural oils and coffee arabica seed oil. The infusion of caffeine contains anti-inflammatory properties and is known to help firm and tighten the skin. Coffee arabica seed oil helps to restore the look of dull skin and retain moisture for a glow that lasts all day.

The new Tree Hut items are currently available on Ulta.com and in Ulta stores. All Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrubs are alcohol-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan, contain no formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. To learn more about Tree Hut's Sugar Scrubs and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more information.

*Mintel: Bodycare and Deodorant - US - 2022

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand produces out of Texas and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include face, shave, lip, and body collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

SOURCE Tree Hut