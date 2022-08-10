2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lyons Magnus Expands Voluntary Recall to Include Additional Nutritional and Beverage Products Due to the Potential for Microbial Contamination

Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

FRESNO, Calif., Aug.10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus LLC ("Lyons Magnus" or the "Company") today announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and in furtherance of its longstanding commitment to food safety, the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, voluntary recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates. A complete list of the recalled products is in the table below. Consumers also are advised not to consume any products that are beyond their Best By Date.

This recall is being conducted due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e., under the age of one).

While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. Some products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope. Products included in the recall were distributed starting in April 2021.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.

The recalled products are:*

Brand

Description

UPC Carton

UPC Case (If Sold in Cases)

Lot Code

Best By Date

Lyons Barista Style

Sweet Cream Frappé Base
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100893

10045796100890

5131

08/08/2022

6131

08/09/2022

Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796101654

10045796101651

0302

10/27/2022

0531

09/12/2022

0602

11/26/2022

1231

08/14/2022

1302

10/28/2022

1602

11/27/2022

2231

08/15/2022

2302

10/29/2022

2602

11/28/2022

3102

10/10/2022

3231

08/16/2022

3602

11/29/2022

4102

10/11/2022

4602

11/30/2022

5602

12/01/2022

9431

09/11/2022

9502

11/25/2022

2012

01/07/2023

3012

01/08/2023

3712

03/19/2023

4012

01/09/2023

5012

01/10/2023

5712

03/21/2023

Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796101791

10045796101798

1531

09/13/2022

2531

09/14/2022

3231

08/16/2022

4231

08/17/2022

5102

10/12/2022

6102

10/13/2022

7102

10/14/2022

1612

03/07/2023

2612

03/08/2023

2712

03/18/2023

3612

03/09/2023

8412

02/22/2023

Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796101807

10045796101804

0231

08/13/2022

0902

12/26/2022

1102

10/08/2022

1231

08/14/2022

2102

10/09/2022

4331

08/27/2022

4402

11/10/2022

5202

10/22/2022

5331

08/28/2022

5402

11/11/2022

6202

10/23/2022

6402

11/12/2022

7202

10/24/2022

7402

11/13/2022

8402

11/14/2022

8802

12/24/2022

9402

11/15/2022

9431

09/11/2022

9802

12/25/2022

0612

03/06/2023

2212

01/27/2023

3212

01/28/2023

4212

01/29/2023

6412

02/20/2023

7412

02/21/2023

Soy Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796101814

10045796101811

6331

08/29/2022

7331

08/30/2022

9202

10/26/2022

Lyons Ready Care

No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100473

10045796100470

6602

12/02/2022

7502

11/23/2022

7602

12/03/2022

8502

11/24/2022

Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons

045796100800

10045796100807

5221

08/08/2022

6221

08/09/2022

Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons

045796100817

10045796100814

6221

08/09/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

045796100435

10045796100432

0502

09/17/2022

2202

08/20/2022

3202

08/21/2022

7202

08/25/2022

8202

08/26/2022

8402

09/15/2022

9402

09/16/2022

3712

01/18/2023

4712

01/19/2023

5212

12/01/2022

5712

01/20/2023

8512

01/03/2023

8902

11/04/2022

9902

11/05/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

045796100442

10045796100449

0102

08/08/2022

4102

08/12/2022

5102

08/13/2022

6402

09/13/2022

7402

09/14/2022

8202

08/26/2022

0012

11/06/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100459

10045796100456

0102

08/08/2022

1402

09/08/2022

3402

09/10/2022

4402

09/11/2022

5702

10/12/2022

3512

12/29/2022

4512

12/30/2022

7902

11/03/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100466

10045796100463

1702

10/08/2022

4512

12/30/2022

5512

12/31/2022

5902

11/01/2022

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100497

10045796100494

6702

12/12/2022

8302

11/04/2022

1412

02/15/2023

6312

02/10/2023

9312

02/13/2023

9902

01/04/2023

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100503

10045796100500

9302

11/05/2022

8212

02/02/2023

2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

045796100916

10045796100913

3302

10/30/2022

4002

10/01/2022

4302

10/31/2022

5002

10/02/2022

5312

02/09/2023

6312

02/10/2023

6512

03/02/2023

7512

03/03/2023

8512

03/04/2023

8902

01/03/2023

9902

01/04/2023

Cafe Grumpy

Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee
4ct/11 fl oz cartons

758524059089

00758524059003

4211

08/27/2022

5211

08/28/2022

Tone It Up

Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
4ct/11 fl oz cartons

810745031944

00810745032354

0321

08/18/2022

1321

08/19/2022

Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
4ct/11 fl oz cartons

810745031777

00810745032361

0321

08/18/2022

Uproot

Oatmilk Organic Oats
18ct/8 fl oz cartons

860002915432

10860002915439

8502

02/22/2023

Peamilk Chocolate
18ct/8 fl oz cartons

860002915449

10860002915446

8502

02/22/2023

9502

02/23/2023

Organic Valley

Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons

093966008388

00093966008548

4302

11/30/2022

7331

09/29/2022

8331

09/30/2022

Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons

093966008371

00093966008524

2302

10/29/2022

3531

09/15/2022

2531

09/14/2022

3302

10/30/2022

4002

10/01/2022

4302

10/31/2022

Organic Whole Milk
12ct/8 fl oz cartons

093966008180

00093966008531

3702

09/10/2022

4702

09/11/2022

5702

09/12/2022

Sated

Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor
12ct/11 fl oz cartons

857227007295

00857227007219

8331

12/04/2022

Aloha

Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons

842096122354

10842096142359

0702

05/05/2023

1702

05/06/2023

3221

10/05/2022

4221

10/06/2022

5431

02/04/2023

6431

02/05/2023

6821

12/07/2022

8312

07/12/2023

9312

07/13/2023

Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons

842096122378

10842096142373

1302

03/27/2023

2221

10/04/2022

5431

02/04/2023

5821

12/06/2022

7312

07/11/2023

Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons

842096122347

10842096142342

0702

05/05/2023

1221

10/03/2022

2221

10/04/2022

4821

12/05/2022

5821

12/06/2022

8811

08/31/2022

7312

07/11/2023

Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein
 4ct/330ml cartons

842096122385

10842096142380

1702

05/11/2023

8821

12/14/2022

9821

12/15/2022

0412

07/19/2023

9312

07/18/2023

Rejuvenate

Muscle Health+ Vanilla
4ct/11 fl oz cartons

629046504022

629046564026

0011

10/02/2022

0021

01/10/2023

1011

10/03/2022

1021

01/11/2023

3602

08/26/2023

4602

08/27/2023

5602

08/28/2023

6602

08/29/2023

6911

01/06/2023

7111

10/19/2022

7911

01/07/2023

8111

10/20/2022

8911

01/08/2023

9111

10/21/2022

9901

10/01/2022

9911

01/09/2023

Muscle Health+ Chocolate
4ct/11 fl oz cartons

629046504015

629046564019

1021

01/11/2023

1901

09/23/2022

2021

01/12/2023

2901

09/24/2022

3021

01/13/2023

3901

09/25/2022

4021

01/14/2023

4901

09/26/2022

5021

01/15/2023

5901

09/27/2022

6021

01/16/2023

6602

08/29/2023

6901

09/28/2022

7602

08/30/2023

7901

09/29/2022

8602

08/31/2023

9111

10/21/2022

9602

09/01/2023

Optimum Nutrition

Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla
12ct/11 fl oz cartons

748927064100

60748927064102

2321

08/20/2022

Gold Standard 100% Whey Chocolate
12ct/11 fl oz cartons

748927064094

60748927064096

6521

09/13/2022

7521

09/14/2022

Sweetie Pie Organics

Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana
12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons

856334002780

(blank)

1721

09/28/2023

9021

07/28/2023

Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear
12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons

856334002681

(blank)

4921

10/21/2023

9021

07/28/2023

Mango Banana Smoothie

856334002780

30856334002811

0721

09/27/2023

1531

12/17/2023

1721

09/28/2023

2531

12/18/2023

8702

03/18/2024

9702

03/19/2024

Apple Pear Smoothie

856334002544

30856334002576

0531

12/16/2023

1531

12/17/2023

4921

10/21/2023

6702

03/16/2024

7702

03/17/2024

Intelligentsia

Cold Coffee
12ct/330ml cartons

800222000969

10800222000966

9212

12/07/2022

Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons

800222000976

10800222000980

7112

01/04/2023

8112

01/05/2023

Ensure Harvest

Ensure Harvest 1.2 Cal
For Tube Feeding
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

070074679655

00070074679648

330224X00

10/01/2022

340234X00

11/01/2022

340244X00

11/01/2022

340254X00

11/01/2022

390104X00

4/1/2023

390114X00

04/01/2023

PediaSure Harvest

PediaSure Harvest 1.0 Cal
For Tube Feeding
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

070074679631

00070074679624

320184X00

09/01/2022

330194X00

10/01/2022

330204X00

10/01/2022

330204X01

10/01/2022

330214X00

10/01/2022

350264X00

12/01/2022

360274X00

01/01/2023

360284X00

01/01/2023

370014X00

02/01/2023

370024X00

02/01/2023

380034X00

03/01/2023

380044X00

03/01/2023

380054X00

03/01/2023

380064X00

03/01/2023

380074X00

03/01/2023

380074X01

03/01/2023

390084X00

04/01/2023

390094X00

04/01/2023

Glucerna
Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's
Wholesale
Club, and
Sam's Club)

Chocolate
24ct/237ml cartons

070074685656

00070074685649

390184X00

07/01/2023

400254X00

08/01/2023

400264X00

08/01/2023

400274X00

08/01/2023

410364X00

09/01/2023

Strawberry
24ct/237ml cartons

070074685670

00070074685663

390154X00

07/01/2023

390164X00

07/01/2023

390174X00

07/01/2023

400244X00

08/01/2023

410354X00

09/01/2023

Vanilla
24ct/237ml cartons

070074685632

00070074685625

390124X00

07/01/2023

390134X00

07/01/2023

390144X00

07/01/2023

400194X00

08/01/2023

400204X00

08/01/2023

400214X00

08/01/2023

400224X00

08/01/2023

400234X00

08/01/2023

410294X00

09/01/2023

410304X00

09/01/2023

410314X00

09/01/2023

410334X00

09/01/2023

410344X00

09/01/2023

Kate Farms

Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons

811112030522

00811112030539

2031

10/24/2022

Standard 1.0 Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons

851823006638

00851823006683

5621

09/17/2022

6621

09/18/2022

7621

09/19/2022

Nutrition Shake Coffee
12ct/11 fl oz cartons

811112030621

00811112030638

7331

12/03/2022

8031

11/04/2022

Nutrition Shake Chocolate
12ct/11 fl oz cartons

811112030607

00811112030614

0602

03/01/2023

1602

03/02/2023

2621

09/19/2022

2821

10/09/2022

1821

10/8/2022

6102

01/16/2023

7031

11/03/2022

7102

01/17/2023

Nutrition Shake Vanilla
12ct/11 fl oz cartons

811112030584

00811112030591

0602

03/01/2023

0621

09/17/2022

5031

11/01/2022

5102

01/15/2023

6031

11/02/2022

6102

01/16/2023

9502

02/28/2023

Standard 1.4 Plain
12ct/325ml cartons

811112030010

00811112030027

8031

11/04/2022

Peptide 1.5 Plain
12ct/325ml cartons

851823006461

00851823006379

9031

11/05/2022

Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons

851823006904

00851823006997

0031

10/27/2022

0431

12/06/2022

1221

08/09/2022

1431

12/07/2022

1521

09/08/2022

2221

08/10/2022

2521

09/09/2022

3131

11/09/2022

6302

02/05/2023

7302

02/06/2023

2512

06/01/2023

3512

06/02/2023

4512

06/03/2023

5512

06/04/2023

6512

06/05/2023

Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons

851823006874

00851823006201

0031

10/27/2022

1031

10/28/2022

3221

08/11/2022

3531

12/19/2022

4221

08/12/2022

4531

12/20/2022

6131

11/12/2022

6721

10/03/2022

7131

11/13/2022

Pirq

Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons

857690008065

00857690008164

3521

09/10/2022

4131

11/10/2022

4431

12/10/2022

4502

02/23/2023

5131

11/11/2022

5502

02/24/2023

6502

02/25/2023

6921

10/23/2022

7502

02/26/2023

8102

01/18/2023

9102

01/19/2023

9802

03/30/2023

5412

05/25/2023

6412

05/26/2023

7412

05/27/2023

8012

04/18/2023

9012

04/19/2023

Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons

857690008089

00857690008140

0202

01/15/2023

0902

05/30/2023

0921

10/12/2022

1202

01/16/2023

5131

11/06/2022

6131

11/07/2022

7502

04/27/2023

8502

04/28/2023

9221

08/12/2022

9802

05/29/2023

9821

10/11/2022

8412

07/27/2023

9412

07/28/2023

Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons

857690008041

00857690008157

0131

11/06/2022

1131

11/07/2022

2502

02/21/2023

3131

11/09/2022

3502

02/22/2023

4431

12/10/2022

4502

02/23/2023

5921

10/22/2022

7421

09/04/2022

8102

01/18/2023

8421

09/05/2022

3412

05/23/2023

4412

05/24/2023

5012

04/15/2023

Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons

857690008065

00857690008294

3521

09/10/2022

4131

11/10/2022

4431

12/10/2022

4521

09/11/2022

5431

12/11/2022

5502

02/24/2023

6502

02/25/2023

9012

04/19/2023

Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons

857690008089

00857690008270

0202

01/20/2023

0902

05/30/2023

5131

11/11/2022

6131

11/12/2022

8412

07/27/2023

Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons

857690008041

00857690008287

0521

09/07/2022

1521

09/08/2022

2131

11/08/2022

2521

09/09/2022

2531

12/18/2022

3131

11/09/2022

3502

02/22/2023

3531

12/19/2022

4502

02/23/2023

8221

08/16/2022

9221

08/17/2022

4412

05/24/2023

6012

04/16/2023

7012

04/17/2023

Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons

857690008300

00857690008331

4502

04/24/2023

4412

07/23/2023

5412

07/24/2023

7012

06/16/2023

8012

06/17/2023

Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons

00857690008324

7012

06/16/2023

Oatly

Oat-Milk Barista Edition
18ct/11 fl oz cartons

1090646630126

20190646630120

3231

19Nov2022 LM

Oat-Milk Chocolate
18ct/11 fl oz cartons

190646630157

20190646630151

0502

19Feb2023 LM

2202

22Jan2023 LM

5531

21Dec2022 LM

6231

22Nov2022 LM

6531

22Dec2022 LM

7231

23Nov2022 LM

7531

23Dec2022 LM

8402

17Feb2023 LM

8802

29Mar2023 LM

9402

18Feb2023 LM

9802

30Mar2023 LM

Oat-Milk
18ct/11 fl oz cartons

190646630133

20190646630137

1202

21Jan2023 LM

2202

22Jan2023 LM

3231

19Nov2022 LM

4102

14Jan2023 LM

4231

20Nov2022 LM

4531

20Dec2022 LM

5231

21Nov2022 LM

5531

21Dec2022 LM

6402

15Feb2023 LM

7802

28Mar2023 LM

8802

29Mar2023 LM

Oat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)

190646630058

00190646630058

0202

20Jan2023 LM

0321

18Aug2022 LM

0502

19Feb2023 LM

1031

28Oct2022 LM

1202

21Jan2023 LM

1321

19Aug2022 LM

2031

29Oct2022 LM

2502

21Feb2023 LM

3031

30Oct2022 LM

3202

23Jan2023 LM

3331

29Nov2022 LM

3502

22Feb2023 LM

3721

30Sep2022 LM

3802

24Mar2023 LM

4502

23Feb2023 LM

4721

01Oct2022 LM

4802

25Mar2023 LM

5502

24Feb2023 LM

5531

21Dec2022 LM

5721

02Oct2022 LM

5802

26Mar2023 LM

6231

22Nov2022 LM

6502

25Feb2023 LM

6531

22Dec2022 LM

6802

27Mar2023 LM

7231

23Nov2022 LM

7531

23Dec2022 LM

7802

28Mar2023 LM

8231

24Nov2022 LM

8531

24Dec2022 LM

9102

19Jan2023 LM

9221

17Aug2022 LM

9231

25Nov2022 LM

0112

20Apr2023 LM

1112

21Apr2023 LM

2902

02Apr2023 LM

3902

03Apr2023 LM

4902

04Apr2023 LM

6112

26Apr2023 LM

9012

19Apr2023 LM

Premier Protein

Chocolate
12ct/330ml cartons

643843714477

00643843714200

0402 / 2040BT

4/9/2023

4002 / 2004BT

3/4/2023

5002 / 2005BT

3/5/2023

6002 / 2006BT

3/6/2023

9302 / 2039BT

4/8/2023

2412 / 2142BT

7/20/2023

3412 / 2143BT

7/21/2023

4612 / 2164BT

8/11/2023

5612 / 2165BT

8/12/2023

6612 / 2166BT

8/13/2023

Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons

643843715351

00643843718642

2431 / 1342BT

2/5/2023

2702 / 2072BT

5/11/2023

3802 / 2083BT

5/22/2023

4702 / 2074BT

5/13/2023

5702 / 2075BT

5/14/2023

6702 / 2076BT

5/15/2023

0012 / 2100BT

6/8/2023

1012 / 2101BT

6/9/2023

1212 / 2121BT

6/29/2023

1612 / 2161BT

8/8/2023

2012 / 2102BT

6/10/2023

2212 / 2122BT

6/30/2023

3012 / 2103BT

6/11/2023

4012 / 2104BT

6/12/2023

Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons

643843715344

00643843718581

3431 / 1343BT

2/6/2023

9712 / 2179BT

8/26/2023

Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons

643843714507

00643843713944

3202 / 2023BT

3/23/2023

4202 / 2024BT

3/24/2023

4802 / 2084BT

5/23/2023

5202 / 2025BT

3/25/2023

5802 / 2085BT

5/24/2023

6802 / 2086BT

5/25/2023

7102 / 2017BT

3/17/2023

8102 / 2018BT

3/18/2023

0612 / 2160BT

8/7/2023

4902 / 2094BT

6/2/2023

9512 / 2159BT

8/6/2023

Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons

643843714507

00643843714736

0102 / 2010BT

3/10/2023

1402 / 2041BT

4/10/2023

1602 / 2061BT

4/30/2023

2402 / 2042BT

4/11/2023

2502 / 2052BT

4/21/2023

2602 / 2062BT

5/1/2023

3302 / 2033BT

4/2/2023

3402 / 2043BT

4/12/2023

3602 / 2063BT

5/2/2023

4202 / 2024BT

3/24/2023

4302 / 2034BT

4/3/2023

5202 / 2025BT

3/25/2023

5302 / 2035BT

4/4/2023

6302 / 2036BT

4/5/2023

6802 / 2086BT

5/25/2023

7002 / 2007BT

3/7/2023

7302 / 2037BT

4/6/2023

7802 / 2087BT

5/26/2023

8002 / 2008BT

3/8/2023

8302 / 2038BT

4/7/2023

9002 / 2009BT

3/9/2023

9302 / 2039BT

4/8/2023

4902 / 2094BT

6/2/2023

5902 / 2095BT

6/3/2023

6902 / 2096BT

6/4/2023

7902 / 2097BT

6/5/2023

8902 / 2098BT

6/6/2023

Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons

643843716686

00643843716662

3212 / 2123BT

7/1/2023

4212 / 2124BT

7/2/2023

5212 / 2125BT

7/3/2023

6212 / 2126BT

7/4/2023

7212 / 2127BT

7/5/2023

Café Latte
12ct/330ml cartons

643843716686

643843716624

0402 / 2040BT

4/9/2023

Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons

643843716655

00643843718567

8212 / 2128BT

7/6/2023

Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons

643843714507

00643843720461

5902 / 2095BT

6/3/2023

MRE

Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons

810044573893

10810044573968

5421

09/02/2022

6421

09/03/2022

2112

04/22/2023

3112

04/23/2023

9612

06/18/2023

Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons

810044573916

10810044573944

6421

09/03/2022

7421

09/04/2022

3112

04/23/2023

4112

04/24/2023

5112

04/25/2023

Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons

810044573923

10810044573937

4421

09/01/2022

5421

09/02/2022

1112

04/21/2023

2112

04/22/2023

7612

06/16/2023

8612

06/17/2023

Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons

810044573909

10810044573951

2421

08/30/2022

3421

08/31/2022

4421

09/01/2022

0112

04/20/2023

1112

04/21/2023

6612

06/15/2023

7612

06/16/2023

Stumptown

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons

855186006878

108551860006875

0802

10/17/2022

5202

08/23/2022

6202

08/24/2022

3312

12/09/2022

4312

12/10/2022

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons

855186006892

108551860006892

1802

10/18/2022

6202

08/24/2022

7202

08/25/2022

4312

12/10/2022

5312

12/11/2022

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons

855186006885

10855186006882

1802

10/18/2022

2802

10/19/2022

7202

08/25/2022

8202

08/26/2022

6312

12/12/2022

Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons

855186006861

08551860006861

2802

10/19/2022

0412

12/16/2022

1412

12/17/2022

Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
 12ct/325ml cartons

855186006847

108551860006844

9202

08/27/2022

2312

12/08/2022

3312

12/09/2022

Imperial

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

074865945493

10074865945490

0502

09/17/2022

1102

08/09/2022

2102

08/10/2022

3102

08/11/2022

7602

10/04/2022

8602

10/05/2022

0012

11/06/2022

2212

11/28/2022

3212

11/29/2022

4212

11/30/2022

5712

01/20/2023

6712

01/21/2023

9902

11/05/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons

074865945509

10074865945506

3102

08/11/2022

4102

08/12/2022

7402

09/14/2022

8402

09/15/2022

8602

10/05/2022

9202

08/27/2022

9602

10/06/2022

4212

11/30/2022

6212

12/02/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

734730556154

10734730556151

1402

09/08/2022

2402

09/09/2022

2702

10/09/2022

3402

09/10/2022

3702

10/10/2022

4702

10/11/2022

2512

12/28/2022

3512

12/29/2022

6902

11/02/2022

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

734730556147

10734730556144

0402

09/07/2022

1702

10/08/2022

2702

10/09/2022

5902

11/01/2022

6902

11/02/2022

7212

12/03/2022

Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

734730310749

10734730310746

0902

12/26/2022

1431

09/03/2022

7131

08/10/2022

8102

10/15/2022

1312

02/05/2023

1902

12/27/2022

Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

074865927307

10074865927304

0431

09/02/2022

0702

12/06/2022

5002

10/02/2022

5302

11/01/2022

6002

10/03/2022

6302

11/02/2022

7131

08/10/2022

7302

11/03/2022

7331

08/30/2022

8131

08/11/2022

8602

12/04/2022

9131

08/12/2022

9331

09/01/2022

9602

12/05/2022

2312

02/06/2023

3312

02/07/2023

7112

01/22/2023

8112

01/23/2023

8612

03/14/2023

Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons

074865927321

10074865927328

0231

08/12/2022

0231

08/13/2022

0702

12/06/2022

1702

12/07/2022

6702

12/12/2022

7102

10/14/2022

8302

11/04/2022

8431

09/10/2022

9131

08/12/2022

0012

01/05/2023

1412

02/15/2023

9512

03/05/2023

9902

01/04/2023

*Bolded items denote additional brands, products and lots introduced in the expanded recall.

About Lyons Magnus

A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus' expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.

Media Contacts
Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyons-magnus-expands-voluntary-recall-to-include-additional-nutritional-and-beverage-products-due-to-the-potential-for-microbial-contamination-301603639.html

SOURCE Lyons Magnus

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.