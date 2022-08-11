Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.

Epic Wings, the California -based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Clearwater, Florida .

The official grand opening party will be on Saturday, August 20, from 1pm to 6pm and includes a Buy One Single Meal, Get One Free offer that runs through Sunday, August 28. Guests who visit the new location will experience fun activities, games, and a chance to win Free Wings For A Year!

The Clearwater franchise owner, Ty Jacob Leaf (T.J.), grew up in San Diego near Epic Wings. The brand is etched in many of his childhood memories, eating the famous wings at their weekend games and family events. "I hope to provide the same type of memories and experiences for the families in Clearwater; this is truly a full circle moment for me," said T.J. Taking a shot at the restaurant business will be a slam dunk for T.J. After playing basketball for the UCLA Bruins, T.J. played for the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

2022 continues to be a year of rapid expansion and evolution. "Opening an Epic Wings in Florida marks an exciting time in the company's growth, says President Rob Streett. "Epic Wings is well positioned to bring our always fresh, best-selling wings to new markets, and the Clearwater community is an excellent fit for us. We look forward to becoming this community's go-to neighborhood spot for wings and family fun."

Highlights of the menu include:

Single & Double Meals - Choice of Tenderloin Strips, Boneless Wings, Original Buffalo Wings served with carrots, celery, house-made dressings, and hot oven-fresh bread sticks

Buffalo Sauces - Range from Mild, Medium, Hot, and Atomic, and other flavors include Original BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Sweet Chili

Buffalo Pizza Sticks - Homemade bread sticks topped with signature buffalo sauce, melted cheese, and boneless buffalo chicken served with ranch for dipping

Epic Fries - Crispy fresh-cut fries with melted cheese and boneless buffalo chicken, finished with a chipotle-ranch dressing

Epic Chicken Salad - Fresh romaine lettuce, green bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and pepperoncini topped with chicken tossed in your choice of sauce

ABOUT EPIC WINGS

Epic Wings has been family-owned and operated since 1982. Formerly known as Wings N' Things, the family was the first to bring Buffalo Wings to the West Coast. The menu features award-winning family recipes, including fresh, never frozen, traditional, and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries, salads, and homemade breadsticks and dips. Epic Wings is celebrating its 40th Anniversary with special events and offers planned throughout this year. Epic Wings operates 30 locations, with additional stores opening in California, Texas, and Illinois.

AWARDS

2022-San Diego-Union Tribune Readers Poll - Voted Best Wings 10 Years In A Row

2022-The Press Enterprise Readers' Choice Award - Voted Best Wings Inland Empire

2022- Entrepreneur Magazine "The 150 Hottest New Brands" - Ranked #7

2022- Phoenix New Times Readers' Poll - Voted Best Wings.

Epic Wings is located at Tri-City Plaza 5300 E Bay Dr #300, Clearwater, FL 33764, and is open for dine-in, to-go, and delivery Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 10pm, and Friday & Saturday from 11am to 11pm.

