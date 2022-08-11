Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Florida

Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires Invisible Fence of Central Florida and Invisible Fence of Volusia and Flagler Counties, all are authorized independent dealerships, in an expansion effort to support more pet owners.

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, a pioneer in the pet containment industry, announce they are expanding their service area in Florida, effective August 11th, 2022.

Invisible Fence of Central Florida and Invisible Fence of Volusia and Flagler Counties have been authorized, full-service dealerships of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 1986 with collectively more than 15,000 satisfied human customers, as well as the endorsement of neighborhood veterinarians.

Invisible Fence of Volusia and Flagler Counties will be rolling into Invisible Fence of Central Florida and will continue to serve and be committed to improving the way The Villages, Gainesville, Ocala, Orlando, Lakeland, Clermont, Sebring pet owners live with their four-legged family members.

"Our mission is to keep dogs and cats safe at home, and the Central Florida team is passionate about working hard to ensure pet safety. We're excited to join forces with them and change the way people live with their pets." Said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Central Florida and Invisible Fence of Volusia and Flagler Counties is Radio System Corporation's 28th acquisition in 22 months. The company recently acquired Invisible Fence of Middle Tennessee and Invisible Fence of Maryland now having a footprint that covers over 240 communities across the U.S. and Canada.

"We're eager to expand our direct services in Central Florida. We'll be able to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions while providing the same high-level attention to the customers of The Villages, Gainesville, Ocala, Orlando, Lakeland, Clermont, Sebring have come to expect." Said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training, and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Invisible Fence of Central Florida will continue to champion pet welfare in the local community through local animal shelter donations, adoption events, and the Project Breathe™ Program.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Central Florida on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

Contact: Rana Heidari

Email: rheidari@invisiblefence.net

Phone: (615) 339-8455

Invisible Fence® Brand (PRNewsfoto/Invisible Fence) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand