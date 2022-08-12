InventHelp Inventor Develops Latex Gloves for People with Hand Deformities (CWC-145)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for people with hand deformities to wear latex gloves without the hassle of excess or empty material," said an inventor, from St. Louis, Mo., "so I invented UNIVERSAL LATEX GLOVES. My design would allow everyone to protect their hands from disease-causing germs, regardless of their hand shape."

The patent-pending invention provides latex glove options for people with hand deformities. In doing so, it ensures that the gloves offer a proper and comfortable fit. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it eliminates the need to wear standard gloves that may be awkward and ineffective. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with missing fingers, shorter fingers, partial fingers, club hands and amputations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

