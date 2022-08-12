Navy Mutual Partners with Military Makeover for Sixth Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") is proud to announce its sixth year of participation with Military Makeover with Montel® airing on Lifetime TV. This season follows the renovations of the Stupar family home. Staff Sergeant Michael Stupar retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army; he deployed four times and the process to award him a Purple Heart for an injury received while deployed in Iraq is underway. SSG Stupar lives with his wife, Crystal, and their two daughters.

Navy Mutual staff members Bill Wooten and Michelle Ramos Domingue, Esq. travelled to Michigan City, Indiana, where the Stupar family home is located, to meet with the Stupar's and offer their support and gratitude for each family member's service.

"As an organization that was created by military members for military members, we appreciate the ability to give back to the military community in a personal way," said Ramos Domingue. "We are honored to provide the lighting fixtures for the Stupar family's home. Coming home and having the lights on provides a sense of comfort and safety, and that's what we're all about at Navy Mutual."

Season 31 of Military Makeover airing on Lifetime TV premieres on August 12 at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT. Navy Mutual features in episode 4, which airs on September 2. All episodes can be watched on YouTube after airing on Lifetime TV.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

