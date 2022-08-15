America's DataHub Innovation Challenge Confirms Final Candidates For $50,000 Prize

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's DataHub Consortium (ADC), in partnership with TechConnect and Advanced Technology International (ATI), today announced 17 finalists in America's DataHub Innovation Challenge. These candidates receive membership to ADC and the chance to win $50,000 in non-dilutive funds through a pitch competition this September 27 in Washington, D.C. at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit . ADC members receive streamlined access to federal statistical system funding and provide input to strategic priorities.

Out of applicants spanning five countries and 16 states, finalists include:

















AI Squared













Kinnami Software Corporation AirMettle, Inc.













Knexus Research Corporation Candelytics, Inc.













Mississippi State University DataSecTech













NUTS Technologies, Inc. Domenix













Opendatasoft Duality Technologies













Sylabs, Inc. Forschungszentrum Jülich Gmbh













Virginia Tech National Security Institute Internet of Everything Corporation













Yet Analytics, Inc. IRIS

















"Data is increasingly a global commodity more valuable than any other," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President – TechConnect Division at ATI. "It is in the national interest to ensure that our agencies receive the most cutting edge solutions to maintain effective and secure management of data resources. The America's DataHub Innovation Challenge delivered the best of the best, and we're proud to bring those new innovators into such a powerful sphere of purchasers and end users."

Finalists offered solutions primarily featuring four areas of interest: dashboards that integrate disparate data types into a cohesive display; data linking and data access for secure and effective distribution to authorized end users; data security and privacy solutions to safeguard residents; and novel analytical techniques, including software approaches for utilizing datasets. They not only stand to earn funding this fall; in-person reviewers may also offer them unique opportunities, including membership to America's DataHub Consortium , which centralizes data concerns for 13 statistical agencies and units. Leading corporate and investment buyers will also review pitches and participate in the award ceremony.

"America's DataHub Consortium provides a flexible, sustainable method to connect data and communities in a new and innovative way. It brings together a consortium of experts from industry and academia to work with the government statistical agencies to enable evidence-building," said Mike Atkinson, Vice President – Medical and Information Management, ATI. "America's DataHub Innovation Challenge sought solutions to our nation's most pressing data-related challenges, and we're very hopeful about the quality of the results. We invite you to join us this fall as we meet them and preview the future of data innovation."

For more information or to attend the pitch event this fall, visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/americas_datahub_consortium/ . To join America's DataHub Consortium, visit: https://www.americasdatahub.org/how-to-join/ .

About America's DataHub Consortium

The ADC vision is to be an enduring national asset, where eligible people and secure data come together for collaborative research and decision-making that will benefit the American public. americasdatahub.org

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. techconnect.org

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

