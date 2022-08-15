InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Grip for Golf Putters (CTK-2794)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a putting grip that would enable a golfer to better control the speed of his or her putt, execute straighter, more accurate putts," said an inventor, from Doland, S.D., "so I invented the CROWN PUTTER GRIP. My design could help to lower scores and would make golfing more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved grip for a golf putter. In doing so, it allows the golfer to hold the putter with a more relaxed grip and to better control the speed of his or her putt. As a result, it could help to improve putting accuracy and it enhances comfort and confidence. The invention features a unique and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2794, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

