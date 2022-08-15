Join International Environmental Leaders at the Green Transportation and Clean Energy Summit

Featuring Keynote Speakers

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives



Nuria Fernandez, Federal Transit Administrator

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us for a LIVE and VIRTUAL event, The Environmental Summit: Green Transportation & Clean Energy! Learn and hear new insights on climate solutions from our energy experts and Panel discussions.

The event will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 (more details below).

Hosted by:

ESRAG (Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group)

Rotary District 5170

Rotary Club of San Jose

and Santa Clara County

"Transportation and energy create over 60% of California's global warming gases that create climate change," said former American Public Transportation Association President Rod Diridon, Sr.

"This summit will provide important information and resources for us all to use to assure a more sustainable future," he added.

Keynote speakers:

and Nuria Fernandez Federal Transit Administrator

They will be joined by a panel of international experts discussing sustainable transportation and energy used to fight climate change.

"Some may be virtual if schedules are impacted by fiduciary conflicts."

Topics include the need to immediately shift from carbon-based energy for transportation and the need to provide new clean energy.

Event Details & Registration

Saturday, September 10, 2022

8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors' Chambers

70 W. Hedding Street

San Jose, CA

Ticket Cost for Live Event: $20.00 (includes Refreshments and Lunch)

No cost for Virtual participant

To register: https://events.humanitix.com/2022environmentsummit

Guided Tours Available

We offer guided tours following the end of the Summit to three different organizations, that underscore our theme of developing active solutions in green transportation, policy, technology, practice, and equity.

Here are the 3 tours to choose from the registration page:

Valley Transportation Authority's new multimodal Berryessa BART Station. Caltrain's just-finished overhead catenary system, at the San Jose Diridon Station, for their new electric trains. Tesla's massive, state-of-the-art Fremont manufacturing facility.

Buses will be available to take you on the tour you choose, and back to the Board of Supervisors Chambers. The tour buses leave after the event ends at 2:00 PM and return approximately by 5:00 PM

Each bus has 45-person capacity; so, sign up for a tour when you register to attend - only if you are attending the event in-person.

For more information visit the Rotary District 5170 website at www.rotarydistrict5170.org.

ABOUT ESRAG (www.bigwestesrag.org)

ABOUT ROTARY DISTRICT 5170 (www.rotarydistrict5170.org)

ABOUT ROTARY SAN JOSE (www.sjrotary.org)

