SOLVE M.E. LAUNCHES THE FIRST NATIONWIDE PSA CAMPAIGN TO BROADEN AWARENESS OF LONG COVID

"How Long?" campaign highlights the desperate need for research to help millions who suffer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solve M.E. has released the first nationwide public service announcement (PSA) campaign titled "How Long?" to broaden awareness of Long Covid and highlight the need for more research to adequately help the many patients affected by this debilitating disease, which could last a lifetime.

Solve ME Logo (PRNewswire)

Solve M.E. has released a PSA campaign to broaden awareness of Long Covid and highlight the need for more research.

Up to 30% of those infected with COVID-19 will go on to develop Long Covid and experience a broad range of symptoms, such as crippling fatigue, brain fog, severe exhaustion after mild exertion, shortness of breath, and heart issues. Over 20 million Americans are suffering from Long Covid, and Long Covid could account for 15% of the nation's unfilled jobs. However, there are no simple tests to diagnose the disease, and no approved treatments. Research funding to date has largely gone towards characterizing the condition, rather than finding treatments.

The "How Long?" campaign will evolve to be an umbrella effort that includes other related post-infection diseases, such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and Lyme disease. "How Long?" should become a battle cry for the desperate need for research into all of these under-studied conditions.

"Solve M.E. has served as a catalyst for critical research into post-infection diseases for decades. We know that learning more about Long Covid will deepen our broader understanding of these diseases – ultimately helping to point us to treatments for Long Covid and associated conditions," said Oved Amitay, president and CEO, Solve M.E. "Our hope is that through this public awareness campaign, we can create empathy for those who suffer and drive stronger public and private investment in research, education, and care for complex, chronic diseases."

The PSA campaign was created in collaboration with the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a unique non-profit that leverages the powerful voice of the entertainment industry to develop and enhance programs on the local, national and global level that facilitate positive social change. Through this partnership the campaign is expected to be supported by millions of dollars in donated airtime. The EIF has been instrumental in developing and promoting many important healthcare initiatives, such as Stand Up to Cancer.

In April 2020, Solve M.E. began calling on Congress to have immediate response measures due to the anticipated long-term debilitating outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually forming the Solve Long Covid Initiative. The launch of the PSA campaign marks another milestone for the Initiative, which has successfully advocated on Capitol Hill for a $1.25 billion budget to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for Long Covid research, co-founded the Long Covid Alliance to bring together over 1,000 voices in the space, launched a Long Covid Registry to help patients track symptoms to inform research, and continues to fund early-career researchers to study the disease.

Visit solvelongcovid.org to spread the word about the "How Long?" campaign, support our work to solve Long Covid and associated conditions, learn more about participating in research, and join our advocacy efforts.

About Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.)

The Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.) is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid, and other post-infection diseases. Our work with the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical communities, advocacy with government agencies, and alliances with patient groups around the world is laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can improve the lives of millions who suffer from various "long haul" diseases.

MEDIA INQUIRIES ONLY CONTACT

Erin DeGiorgi

edegiorgi@jpa.com

571-338-3625

(PRNewsfoto/Solve M.E.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solve M.E.