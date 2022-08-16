Globant defies old consulting practices with its new campaign: "Reinventing Consultancy"

Two commercial films, developed by creative agency GUT Buenos Aires, give a satirical look at old business consulting, and highlight the difference that Globant brings as the future of digital transformation in a market in need of constant reinvention with creative proposals that focus on results.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technological solutions, today announced the launch of "Reinventing Consultancy," its second global campaign of 2022. Developed in partnership with the creative agency GUT Buenos Aires, the films "1000 Slides" and "Copy/Paste" use humor and wit to expose beliefs around old and static business consultancies.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

With the tagline "Seek Reinvention" at its core, Globant's mission is to reinvent its clients' businesses with more agile, dynamic, and creative processes that deliver valuable and specific solutions for every client.

"The new campaign "Reinventing Consultancy" is a nod to the brands that reach out to Globant seeking something different. Those who know us know that the experience we offer is distinctly unique, from the proposal to the execution. Globant has a unique culture, with diverse, interdisciplinary teams who are experts in technology and in various industries," asserts Wanda Weigert, Globant's Chief Brand Officer.

"Globant is different: conceived as a digitally native organization focused on reinventing businesses, we strive at delivering end-to-end digital transformation leveraging innovation and the latest trends and technologies in the market. Our culture and agility set us apart as we work with some of the most respected brands in the world," says Martín Migoya, Globant's Co-Founder and CEO.

"The genesis of this campaign lies in the capacity to listen. Most big companies work with more than one consulting firm at a time, and NPS data showed that the major factors that make Globant stand out are their involvement, agility and flexibility when approaching challenges. Many of the insights provided by the clients themselves made us laugh at the sheer ridiculousness of how torturous and outdated some of these processes are, and that inspired these pieces," add both Matias Lafalla (GUT's ECD) and Joaquin Cubría (CCO).

"Globant is a company that is constantly reinventing itself. Not only the services it offers but also from within. They are "doers" by DNA; people who look for the new, the untapped. People who don't fall into the temptation of "Copy/Paste." That is their enormous difference - their greatness comes from the pillar we're constantly building upon, "Seek Reinvention," says Gastón Bigio, GUT's Founder.

Today, Globant works with Fortune 500 companies in key industries with the objective of reinventing and unleashing their full potential while putting humanity at the center of what they do. Using digital transformation as its main driver, Globant's mission is to continuously improve day-to-day experiences for people and organizations around the world.

To view the "1000 Slides" commercial film, click here ; and "Copy/Paste" here .

Credits

Agency: GUT Buenos Aires

Client: Globant

Product: Globant

Campaign: Reinventing Consultancy

Film: 45"

Territory: Global

Launch date: August 2022

Client Representatives:

Chief Brand Officer: Wanda Weigert

Global Digital Marketing Director: Federico Paluszkiewicz

Global Marketing Strategy: Emiliano Horcada

Chief Marketing Officer, North America: Todd Krugman

Campaign Manager: Ivanna Giménez

Design Lead: Matías Echeverría

Digital Properties Lead: Julián Caso

Social Media Teach Lead: Matías Mosquera

Advertising Teach Lead: Guillermo López

WordPress Tech Lead: Mauro Carrera De Franceschi

Founder: Gastón Bigio

CCO & Partner: Joaquín Cubría

ECD: Ramiro Gamallo / Matias Lafalla / Juan Pablo Lufrano

Managing Director: Pilar Lopardo

CD: Gastón Gual

CD: Alex Romero

International Account Director: Meme Traverso Lizarraga

Head of Production: Florencia Albizzati

Agency Producer: Mariana Jauregui

Creative Manager: Paula Akel

Head of Design: Rosario Muñoz

CSO: Javier Quintero

Head of Digital & Data: Agostina Martino

Social Strategist: Ignacio Rocca

Production Company: Rebolución

Director: Luis Gerard

Executive Producer: Pilar Capurro, Ezequiel Ortiz

Producer: Germán Sánchez

DOP: Agustin Claramount

Postproduction coordinator: Mariano Olivari

Color grading: Alejandro Armaleo

Editor: Jerónimo Pérez

VFX: Da8

Mix and Sound Design: Porta Estudio

About Gut

Independent agency founded by Gastón Bigio and Anselmo Ramos that offers disruptive and visceral creativity for brands with courage. GUT Network is independent agency #1 Effie Latam for the second consecutive year 2020/2021, and It is Ad Age A-Lister 2021. It won 2 Cannes Grand Prix in 2021/2022 and was awarded at The Clios, D&AD, The International ANDY Awards and Círculo de Creatividad Argentina for its work for clients such as Popeyes, Mercado Libre, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Tim Hortons, Noblex, Skol, Heinz, Google and Headspace. GUT was also recognized this year as the D&AD #4 Independent Agency of the Year and #2 Cannes Lions Independent Network of the year 2022. GUT has offices in Buenos Aires, Miami, Toronto, São Paulo, L.A and CDMX. www.gut.agency

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

- We have more than 24,500 employees, and we are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

- We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

- We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

SOURCE Globant