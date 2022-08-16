Healthy Minds Innovations, Inc., Science-Based Well-Being Training & Meditation Experts, Announces Partnership with OpenSesame, Global Employee E-Learning Innovator

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second major licensing announcement for 2022, Healthy Minds Innovations (HMI), the nonprofit founded by world-renowned neuroscientist Dr. Richard Davidson, announced the launch of a collaboration to license, market, and distribute workplace-learning courses with OpenSesame, a global e-learning innovator offering over 20,000 courses for employees in 19 different languages.

One of Healthy Minds Innovations' OpenSesame courses conducted by Chief Contemplative Officer and creator of the Healthy Minds Framework, Cortland Dahl, PhD. (PRNewswire)

HMI's proprietary, evidence-based content trains the mind and results from translating decades of neuroscientific research into professional development tools for their own Healthy Minds Program mobile application and Healthy Minds @Work offerings for workplace learning. This new arrangement will expand availability of Healthy Minds Program-branded well-being courses to OpenSesame's worldwide community of enterprise customers. This collaboration comes at an opportune time with a surge in demand for wellness training in the workplace.

OpenSesame has successfully partnered with world class providers of workplace learning curriculum such as Harvard Business Publishing and TED to offer the most complete and indispensable solution for global and remote workforces across all industries. Now, employees of companies ranging from small businesses to members of the Forbes Global 2000 will have access to content proven by research to reduce stress and anxiety and increase resilience.

Specifics of Healthy Minds Program Courses with OpenSesame :

OpenSesame will offer at least 100 unique Healthy Minds Program audio-based courses that their client base of Human Resource and Learning and Development decision makers can choose from to support their teams.

The Healthy Minds Program "Learn & Practice" is now available; it offers podcast-style meditation and mind training meditations that range from 2-20 minutes in length covering such relevant workplace topics as:

Living Your Values

Stay Connected While Working Remotely

Compassion for Coworkers

Resilience from Workplace Stress

Screen Break

Work-Life Balance

Finding Purpose in Adversity

For example, in "Resilience from Workplace Stress'' listeners will first learn about the neural and physiological processes of stress triggered by habitual thoughts. Then they will engage in a guided meditation to help them examine these thought patterns in real time and "unhook" themselves from their effects.

All Healthy Minds Program courses on the OpenSesame platform will include reflection prompts at the end. The prompts guide users to think about what they've just learned and then apply that in their work – their next meeting that day, ahead of a big presentation later in the week, during a tough conversation with a boss or colleague, and more.

OpenSesame had already elevated Workplace Wellness training programs to a top priority after widely reported studies showed that the mental well-being needs of employees were under-recognized and largely unserved . The mental illness crisis brought on by the pandemic accelerated the company's search for a science-based content partner.

HMI was a natural choice. The organization is affiliated with the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been developing interactive and educational programming for organizations, educators, and individuals since 2014. Its Healthy Minds Program meditation app was named one of the three best for 2021 by Wirecutter, the product recommendation service of The New York Times.

"Healthy Minds Innovations looks forward to expanding our Healthy Minds Program offerings to reach a wider audience of learning professionals and decision makers at companies of all sizes," explains HMI Vice President of Customer Engagement Andrew Burroughs. "We look forward to working with OpenSesame to bring the benefits of our evidenced-based training to help workforces flourish."

