Tony Chachere's Cajun Slow Cooker Chicken Made 3 Ways for 3 Dinners

OPELOUSAS, La., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the kids head back to school and life gets more hectic, the thought of making dinner can seem daunting. This weeknight cooking hack by My Diary of Us is the perfect solution, with enough chicken for three different dinners – Slow Cooker Cajun BBQ Chicken Salads, Slow Cooker Cajun BBQ Chicken Tacos and Slow Cooker Cajun BBQ Chicken Sandwiches. Made right in the slow cooker with minimal prep and effort, this chicken is full of honey, BBQ smoke, bacon, and Creole flavors thanks to Tony Chachere's seasoning, marinade and salad dressing.

SLOW COOKER CAJUN BBQ CHICKEN 3 WAYS

By: My Diary of Us

INGREDIENTS

For the Chicken:

4 Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless

4 Chicken Thighs, Boneless & Skinless

1 Bottle Tony's 30-Minute Burger Marinade

½ Cup Ketchup

2 Cloves Garlic, Finely Minced

½ Cup Onion, Grated

1 Tablespoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

3 Tablespoons Brown Sugar

1 Teaspoon Chili Powder

1 Teaspoon Paprika

2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste

2 Tablespoons Dry Mustard

For the Salad:

1 Head Romaine Lettuce

2 Cups Grilled Corn, Kernels Removed

1 Avocado, Diced

1 Cup Cucumber, Chopped

1 Cup Black Beans

1 Cup Grape Tomatoes

1 Cup Monterey Jack Cheese (Optional)

Tony's Creole-Style Ranch Salad Dressing for Topping

For the Tacos:

Tortillas

Pico de Gallo

Avocado, Sliced

Monterey Jack Cheese , to Taste

For the Sandwiches:

Hamburger Buns

Coleslaw Mix

Tony's Creole-Style Ranch Salad Dressing

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 240 Minutes

Serves: 3-4

Prepare the chicken by combining Tony's Burger Marinade, ketchup, garlic cloves, grated onion, Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, brown sugar, chili powder, paprika, tomato paste, and dry mustard in the bottom of a slow cooker and stir to combine. Add the chicken breasts and thighs and stir to coat the chicken thoroughly. Turn the slow cooker on and cook on high for 4 hours, or on low for 6 hours, until the chicken is tender. Shred the chicken using two forks and toss with the sauce. Serve as Slow Cooker Cajun BBQ Chicken Salads, Slow Cooker Cajun BBQ Chicken Tacos, or Slow Cooker Cajun BBQ Chicken Sandwiches. Enjoy!

NOTE:

For the sandwiches, you can combine the coleslaw mix with Tony's Ranch Dressing for an easy and delicious slaw idea!

About Tony Chachere's ®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, and sauces for both pantry and table.

