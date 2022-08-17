44% of Small and Medium Businesses Say They Have an Ineffective IT Strategy, According to Info-Tech Research Group

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, one of the world's leading IT research and advisory firms, has published a new research-backed blueprint, titled Deliver an IT Strategy Engagement. This data-backed blueprint is designed for Info-Tech partners and industry consultants to help small businesses align their IT vision with the business vision to achieve business goals.

According to Info-Tech's research, 44% of small- and medium-sized businesses have an IT strategy process they feel is ineffective. Business leaders often think IT does not invest in areas that support the organization or its goals, creating a misalignment with IT. In small organizations, the research indicated that it is the technology leaders who often feel out of alignment with the business, believing that they could be doing much more but are relegated to simply keeping the lights on.

"Most small business leaders see IT as nothing more than a trusted operator used for maintaining computers, the network, data backup, and recovery," says Brijesh Kumar, research specialist at Info-Tech Research Group. "When technology leaders are in full alignment with business goals, they become true business partners, participating in business growth and innovation, especially in increasingly digitally enabled businesses."

Info-Tech's findings further indicate that IT leaders in small businesses react to IT problems and take on business challenges much like an order taker, thereby failing to proactively participate as a business partner or innovator.

"IT's contributions to a business' goals are not always clear and rarely recognized," explains Kumar. "IT projects do not get priority due to a lack of budget or skills and get put on hold because of sudden changes to business requirements."

To create a business-aligned IT strategy, Info-Tech's blueprint outlines how IT leaders must understand what the business does and what it will need. Only then can a carefully thought-out, strategic, and tactical plan be created for execution.

Deliver an IT Strategy Engagement can be downloaded and viewed now. The blueprint also contains workshops and other diagnostic programs that can provide valuable input to an informed strategic plan.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

