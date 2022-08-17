Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Positive result and stronger market outlook

Total income

Q2: SEK 180.8 (208.4) million

HY1: SEK 304.9 (388.0) million

EBITDA

Q2: SEK 102.7 (-16.7) million

HY1: SEK 132.4 (-62.4) million

Result before tax

Q2: SEK 36.5 (-88.4) million

HY1: SEK 6.0 (-208.6) million

Result per share after tax

Q2: SEK 0.75 (-1.88)

HY1: SEK 0.11 (-4.42)

Events in the second quarter

Sale of Suezmax tanker Stena Supreme . The sale had a positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 4 million .

Strong market. Result affected by profit-sharing of USD 1.9 million for HY1, enabling accelerated loan repayments.

Events after the end of the quarter

Agreement signed for sale of P-MAX tanker Stena Paris . The sale is expected to enable accelerated loan repayments of approximately USD 5 million .

Key figures Jan-Jun 2022

Total income, SEK million: 304.9 (388.0)

EBITDA, SEK million: 132.4 (-62.4)

EBITDA, USD million: 13.8 (-7.4)

Operating result, SEK million: 46.5 (-176.1)

Result before tax, SEK million: 6.0 (-208.6)

Result after tax, SEK million: 5.2 (-211.1)

Equity ratio, %: 20 (24)

Return on equity, %: neg (neg)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 88.9 (139.5)

Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.11 (-4.42)

Equity per share, SEK: 7.18 (14.67)

Lost-time injuries: 0 (2)

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Mob: +46 704 855 188

E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45 88 938 661

Mob: +46 704 85 50 07

E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

