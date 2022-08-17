Paramount, Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Join Forces to Present THE TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT - A Global Music Event Honoring the Life and Music of a Rock Legend

Concert Specials To Reach Audiences Worldwide Across CBS, MTV, Paramount+ and Pluto TV

Featuring Performances by Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, Wolfgang Van Halen with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

More Surprise Guests and Appearances to be Announced

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) will join forces with Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family to present the all-star global music event, The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, across the global media and entertainment company's portfolio of leading broadcast, cable, streaming and digital brands. Captured live September 3rd at Wembley Stadium in London, directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films & Creative, the concert will feature the biggest names in music joining together in celebration of the life, music and love of one of modern music's most beloved figures.

"Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins' enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount's portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base," said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, Paramount. "From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint."

"Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. "Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount's global scale to mirror Taylor's worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere."

The full Wembley Stadium show will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount's streaming and digital platforms, including:

Live coverage across Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV Brand YouTube Channels (globally) beginning Saturday, September 3rd ( 11:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM BST ).

On-demand access globally via Paramount+ on Saturday, September 3rd and on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD starting the week of September 5th .

Special editions of the concert will air in prime time across Paramount's broadcast and cable channels globally:

CBS Television Network will broadcast highlights from the tribute concert on Saturday, September 3rd ( 10:00-11:00 PM EDT ).*

MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels around the world starting in Latin America on Saturday, September 3 and other international territories on Sunday, September 4th , followed by an extended two-hour compilation that will air globally in September.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares. For further information or to make a donation, visit MusicSupport.org and MusiCares.org .

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to the simulcast stream via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

