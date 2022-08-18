LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Releases Second-Annual Top Producers List, Featuring 49 Anywhere-Affiliated Agents

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), this week announced that 49 of its affiliated agents have been featured on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list, spanning across the company's industry-leading brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. In its second year, the list honors 236 individual member agents and teams, an increase of 20 percent over last year's inaugural list, which combined for 10,940 transaction sides in 2021 and $4.85 billion in volume.

Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"It's so gratifying to see the growth not only in the Anywhere representation on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list, but also of the list as a whole," said Sue Yannaccone, president and chief executive officer, Anywhere Brands. "The presence of more high-producing, influential LGBTQ+ agents and allies than ever is a measure of progress in the Alliance's mission to build a more representative and equitable real estate industry."

The 49 featured Anywhere-affiliated agents make up almost 21 percent of the list across brands including Sotheby's International Realty (19), Coldwell Banker (17), Century 21 (11), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2). Anywhere-affiliated agents represent the majority of the top 25 producing agents as measured by individual transaction sides.

Anywhere was a founding partner of the Alliance and a sponsor of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list, which recognizes members who generated at least 25 transaction sides or $10 million in sales volume in 2021. Teams with leaders who are Alliance members also qualified with at least 40 transaction sides and $15 million in sales volume last year. RealTrends compiled the list for The Alliance utilizing its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals report, combined with member entries.

As one of the largest full service residential real estate services companies in the U.S., Anywhere is dedicated to creating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is a vocal advocate for equal opportunity and fair housing. In June, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying a strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere. The transformation also represents the company's mission to further move its culture and talent strategy into the future – empowering employees' growth anywhere in their career journey.

Read more about Anywhere and its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in its 2021 CSR Report. For more information, please visit anywhere.re and follow Anywhere on social media by visiting its LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, the Company supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The Company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, the Company fuels the productivity of its approximately 197,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,600 independent sales agents in 119 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, the Company has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 2,600 members and dozens chapters in North America. It was named the 2022 Inman News Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.

Media Contacts:

Brianna Patrizio

Brianna.patrizio@anywhere.re

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.