J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires Steve Rubino as Head of Retirement

Mr. Rubino to join from Edelman Financial Engines to lead the firm's retirement business

Brant Wong appointed as Head of Retirement Platform across product, service and sales

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the appointment of Steve Rubino as Head of Retirement and Chair of the firm's Defined Contribution Operating Committee (DCOC), commencing September 14.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Rubino brings nearly 30 years of experience in financial services and fintech, having spent the last two decades driving growth & transformation at the helm of workplace retirement & innovation at Edelman Financial Engines.

As Head of Retirement and DCOC Chair, Mr. Rubino will lead J.P. Morgan Asset Management's $255B workplace retirement business, developing and executing the firm's retirement strategy, managing the group's distribution teams, and working closely with investment teams on new product development, including retirement income solutions and next generation target date funds. He will report to Andrea Lisher, Head of Americas, Client, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"Retirement is at heart of all we do, and we're firmly committed to driving stronger retirement outcomes for all Americans," said George Gatch, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We are uniquely positioned to leverage the scale and reach of JPMorgan Chase to help individuals cross the retirement finish line, and we are thrilled to have someone of Steve's caliber head up our retirement efforts."

"Steve's deep passion for workplace retirement, his proven distribution leadership and his differentiated fintech experience are highly complementary to our existing strengths and aligned with changing industry dynamics" said Andrea Lisher, Head of Americas, Client at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We have exceptional people, solutions and insights dedicated to helping Americans retire with dignity, and I am thrilled to welcome Steve to lead our next leg of growth."

The firm also announced that Brant Wong will expand his role to lead J.P. Morgan Asset Management's retirement platform businesses, Everyday 401k and Retirement Link, across product, service and sales as Head of Retirement Platform. Mr. Wong will continue to head the firm's Retirement National Accounts efforts, reporting to Steve Rubino and will join the Americas Client Leadership Team. Mr. Wong has been a key member of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's workplace retirement efforts since its inception and responsible for building many foundational aspects of the business.

The appointment of Mr. Rubino and expansion of Mr. Wong's role follows on from the recent appointment of Investment Specialist Daniel Yem to support business & product strategy across the firm's Defined Contribution business, including product innovation across J.P. Morgan's target date and retirement income strategies.

Biography – Steve Rubino , Head of Retirement, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Steve will join J.P. Morgan Asset Management from Edelman Financial Engines (EFE) where his time spans nearly 20 years, most recently as Head of Workplace Distribution and Innovation, responsible for leading direct sales and distribution partnerships, relationship management, consultant and advisor relations, and innovation efforts. In this role, Steve became a key member of the executive leadership team that grew EFE from a start-up to the largest independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) in America with over $240 billion in AUM.

Prior to this, he was Head of Distribution and Institutional Services at EFE, leading the overall institutional business. While at EFE, Steve founded the Edelman Financial Engines Client Advisory Council, a board of senior executives representing the largest companies in the U.S. Steve also helped bring to market retirement income solutions deployed by hundreds of leading employers.

Before his time at EFE, Steve held roles in relationship management at Thomson Financial (now Thomson Reuters) and as an analyst at State Street Corporation. Steve has an M.B.A. from Suffolk University and a B.A. in Economics from Denison University. He is a member of the American Benefits Council's Retirement Income Task Force and Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.5 trillion (as of 6/30/2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management