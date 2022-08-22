2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

KOAG Receives FDA Clearance for Vascette® HP Hemostatic Pad for Vascular Closure

Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KOAG LLC, a Minneapolis-based medical device firm engaged in the design of innovative, topical vascular closure systems, announced today it received FDA clearance for its Vascette® HP device.

Vascette® is a unique, topical closure pad incorporating a proprietary, plant-derived hemostatic foam. The Vascette® patent-pending technology supports rapid hemostasis (blood stoppage) after cardiac catheterization without direct compression over the arterial puncture site (arteriotomy).

KOAG will exhibit the Vascette® HP at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) congress in Minneapolis, September 30-Oct 2.

KOAG LLC is a privately held medical device organization headquartered in suburban Minneapolis, MN.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koag-receives-fda-clearance-for-vascette-hp-hemostatic-pad-for-vascular-closure-301610164.html

SOURCE KOAG LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.