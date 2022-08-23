Beckham Insurance Group Partners with Patriot Growth Insurance Services

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance agencies, announces they have partnered with Beckham Insurance Group (Beckham) with locations in South Carolina and Georgia. This partnership expands Patriot's employee benefits operations in the southeast region and is its first office in South Carolina.

Beckham provides comprehensive group employee benefits insurance and voluntary group benefits, and services including compliance resources, ACA expertise, and benefits communications. Combining progressive technology and industry expertise, Beckham offers financial solutions to their clients and their clients' employees.

"Having worked in this industry for over 20 years, I understand the resources it takes to ensure we always bring the best solutions to our clients. That is why I decided to partner with Patriot and the TRUE Network of Advisors," said Marshall Beckham, Principal at Beckham. "Our relationship with Patriot and TRUE and the resources they provide empower us to continue serving our clients with the industry expertise and care they are accustomed to receiving."

"The Beckham team is laser-focused on doing what's best for their clients and employees, and that's what makes them a great Patriot partner," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "Their organic growth results are impressive, and I am excited to see that accelerate with the support and resources of Patriot and TRUE."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,500 employees operating in 122 locations across 23 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

