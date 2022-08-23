Fountain Named to Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups List 2022

Worldwide leader in high-volume hiring ranks as one of the top venture-backed startups with the potential to reach a billion-dollar valuation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain , the world's leading all-in-one applicant tracking system for high volume hiring, today announced it was named to the 2022 Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, published by Forbes in partnership with TrueBridge Capital and Fidelity Investments.

Fountain was one of only 25 startups selected from hundreds of applicants for its ambitious, steady business success, helping major brands like Stitch Fix, Sweetgreen and Deliveroo find, hire and retain the people they need for open roles.

"Being selected as one of the 2022 Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups is a confirmation of the team's hard work and commitment to making the global hiring process smarter, faster and simpler through our innovative platform," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "Our products drive growth by enabling businesses to streamline hiring processes, automate qualification verification and optimize hiring managers' time, which in turn creates more opportunities for success. It's an honor to be included on this year's list."

The distinguished award is given to 25 companies that are selected by a group of TrueBridge Capital analysts. The analysts factor in valuation, revenue, user/customer count, employee headcount, etc. before determining the final listing.

As one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, Fountain has proven its long-term growth and continues to exceed expectations. Over the past year, Fountain raised $185 million in funding in a round led by B Capital and launched an international expansion of its services, helping companies automate and optimize where and how they spend their sourcing dollars. In addition, the company brought on several new executives, including COO Joyce Chan and CTO Matt Tucker, to scale and innovate their products for customers.

About Fountain

Fountain is the market leader in high volume hiring because its solutions enable customers to get ahead of their hiring goals. Fountain's all-in-one platform enables companies to find qualified candidates and move them from application to onboarding quicker, reducing time to hire from weeks to days—or even hours. By simplifying the screening, interviewing and hiring experience, Fountain's solutions keep applicants happy while ensuring organizations have pipelines full of hourly talent that are ready to work. Hundreds of customers use Fountain's solutions to hire over 3 million workers annually in more than 75 countries. Learn more on Fountain's website or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the Fountain blog.

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 150 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 47 licensed local editions in 80 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

View original content:

SOURCE Fountain